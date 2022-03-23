Keep an eye out for these typical tourist types. Photo / Unsplash

One of our favourite playgrounds is finally reopening to international visitors.

As Bali welcomes back tourists – and Aussie and Kiwi holidaymakers swarm to return to the island paradise – we give a rundown of the fellow countrymen you will no doubt meet on your travels to Indonesia.

Bali was a top destination for touriss long before the pandemic and there's no doubt that, as boarders open, it will continue to be a favourite for those who want an island escape.

Here are seven tourist types you are bound to meet when you finally return to the Indonesian country.

1. The Bintang Bro

The trip begins when the shirt goes on according to Bintang Bro, who can be found wandering around Auckland airport in the tiny singlet with Oakley wraparound sunglasses, jandals and boardshorts. Once in Bali, these lads turn nocturnal, arising at midday before bouncing between bars and beaches and ending up in the club.

2. The wannabe guru

Why so many people think they can 'find themselves' in Ubud, we'll never know. Photo / Pexels

They may have been partying hard or working manically the week before but the moment they land at Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, this tourist is all about green juice and good vibes. Most will make their way to Ubud, where the famous Yoga Barn has become a hub for self care and spiritual awakening. The ecstatic dance evenings aren't too bad either.

3. The Bali bargain hunter

"It's their culture," they'll say, "you have to go hard as a sign of respect." Yes, but also no. Sure, a certain amount of haggling is expected, but these cheapskates are often heard from across the market, having a little too much fun with the performance and walking away without buying if they aren't in the mood.

4. The imitation queen

Be wary of those decked out in counterfeit wares. Photo / David Shankbone

It may not be super ethical (or stylish) but Bali markets are stacked with fake designer goods that most travellers could never afford in real life. While women often play it smart, choosing a single statement handbag or pair of sunglasses that blends into their genuine gear, men tend to get carried away. The result? 'Abidas' shoes and 'Cucci' track pants paired with a 'Hilfigor' jacket and 'Ralex' watch.

5. The temple tease

As a nation, Bali is steeped in holy places dedicated to its Hindu heritage. Yet the sanctity seems lost on these foreign visitors who arrive straight from the beach in their bikinis and tiny shorts or just board shorts. When you catch them around Uluwatu Temple or XYZ, feel free to remind them that shoulders, upper arms and legs need to be covered.

6. The moped menace

When in Bali, it's almost a right of passage to zip around on a moped. Photo / 123rf

Back home, you'd never think twice about mixing motorbikes with tropical cocktails. Yet, in Bali, the same rules don't seem to apply. Without helmets (or fear), it feels like a matter of time before these speedsters end up with skinned knees and a hefty hospital bill.

7. The 90s hipster

We get it, Kuta was more authentic/cooler/cheaper back in the 90s and now it's a gentrified tourist hot spot that costs so much more. Yet, you're back here again, so maybe it isn't that bad? Everyone loves a nostalgic travel memory, or an undiscovered gem, but steer clear of these whiny visitors.