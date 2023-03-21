Australia’s most accessible beaches for wheelchair users

Accessible beach matting with signage at Henley Beach. Photo / City of Charles Sturt

Going to the beach is an important part of Australian culture. For wheelchair users it’s refreshing to see more and more beaches implementing accessible infrastructure. Here are four accessible Australian beaches you must visit this summer.

Henley Beach, South Australia

Henley Beach is one of Adelaide’s favourite city beaches, and one of our must-visit accessible Australian beaches. It has a Changing Places facility, accessible by MLAK key at Henley Square. Beach matting is available 24 hours a day and you can hire a beach wheelchair free of charge for half a day. charlessturt.sa.gov.au

Beach wheelchairs at Henley Beach. Photo / City of Charles Sturt

Lorne, Victoria

This popular Great Ocean Road beach has Mobi-Mat beach access matting along the beach and to the water’s edge. You can also hire a Mobi-Chair beach wheelchair for free from January 4 to Easter between 8am and 2pm, so you can enjoy this accessible Australian beach on a budget for school holidays. A hoist is available on-site, however you will need to provide your own sling. Bookings are essential at least two business days in advance for the Mobi-Chair and hoist hire. surfcoast.vic.gov.au

Fun in the sun at Lorne, one of our favourite accessible Australian beaches. Photo / Surf Coast Shire

Rockingham, Western Australia

There are six spots with beach matting in Rockingham, about an hour’s drive south of Perth, one of Australia’s most accessible beaches. The matting is permanently installed at the Singleton Foreshore and in the other locations it’s seasonal (usually October to April) depending on the weather. There are three types of beach wheelchair and two beach walkers available for loan free of charge. rockingham.wa.gov.au

Burleigh Heads, Queensland

At the southern end of the Gold Coast there is beach matting and two types of beach wheelchairs are available for use at Burleigh Heads beach. Borrow a Hippocampe or Mobi beach wheelchair for one to two hours when you book through the Surf Lifesaving Club. There is also a Changing Places toilet facility accessible with an MLAK key. burleighslsc.com.au

Accessible beach matting at Burleigh Heads Beach. Photo / City of Gold Coast

This story first appeared in Travel Without Limits magazine.