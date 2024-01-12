Wellness travel is a growing trend among modern Kiwi men, with a focus on health and self-improvement during trips abroad. Photo / Great Walks of Australia, Luke Tscharke

New year, new you. For men on a mission to wellness in 2024, discover 7 Australian hangouts that put your wellfare first, writes Alex Mitcheson

How does the modern Kiwi man approach planning a trip overseas, and namely to Australia? Sure, there’s plenty to see, do, eat, and drink, but as the times have changed, so has the way many consider their sojourn over the ditch. Holidaying with a focus on health and wellbeing has surged in recent times, and it isn’t only the ladies who are curating their downtime abroad with self-improvement in mind — the guys, too, are at it. From facials to forest bathing, men worldwide are enjoying a carte blanche when it comes to wellness travel.

Sydney, New South Wales: Face of Man

Always drawing a crowd, the harbour city’s reputation for top-notch restaurants and a buzzing bar scene is well known. But what isn’t common knowledge is how you can sculpt a few down days and turn time in Sydney into rejuvenation. After splashing around at the city’s numerous beaches, bays, and coves, a combination of salt and sun can affect even the best of us. A touch of pampering is called for. On arrival at Face of Man, you’ll be met with a glass of whisky and a smile. Then, it’s up to you to choose from the incredible lineup of treatments at this male-orientated grooming lounge. If this realm of self-care is new to you, fear not: its practical Starting Point session covers an initial skin assessment, treatments, and post-care.

Face of Man in Sydney is a grooming lounge offering treatments and skin assessments for men looking to pamper themselves. Photo / Face of Man, Bec Hannaford

Noosa, Queensland: Noosa Everglades

Did you know one of only two Everglades systems on the planet hides in southeast Queensland? Pull yourself away from the nearby gorgeous beaches — a colossal ask, mind you — and you’ll discover a hidden slice of paradise in plain sight.

Located within the Unesco-recognised Noosa Biosphere, this one-off environment means the opportunity to escape it all and glide through winding bush-lined corridors of mirror-like water. Vacuum-like silence guaranteed. There are multiple ways to enjoy this natural phenomenon, including guided boat trips, kayaking, camping, and hiking, making it all too easy to fill up an afternoon or, if time allows, a day or two pushing your reset button. Habitat Noosa Eco Camp on nearby Lake Cootharaba provides a great base to start and/or finish your Zen-like seclusion into nature.

Noosa, Queensland, is home to one of only two Everglades systems on the planet. Photo / Noosa Everglades, Jesse Lindemann

Gold Coast, Queensland: Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

The sun-drenched Gold Coast knows how to party — but it also appreciates how to slow things down. Far from the madding crowd and tucked away in the hinterland, Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat is one of the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere and prides itself on offering a mix of challenging workshops, insightful seminars, nutrient-dense meals, and relaxing spa treatments. The aim is to help you “re-evaluate lifestyle habits that do not foster wellness, energy, and calmness” — but this doesn’t mean they won’t offer you a glass of organic wine with dinner. Retreats come with different focuses and durations with a healthy demographic across the board. Trust us, you won’t be the only bloke struggling with their downward dog.

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat in the Gold Coast hinterland is one of the largest wellness retreats in the Southern Hemisphere, offering workshops, seminars, nutrient-dense meals, and spa treatments. Photo / Gwinganna, Paul Broben

Mullumbimby, New South Wales: The Banya

The Northern Rivers has long been a haven for the health conscious, but if you’re looking to avoid the crowds at Byron Bay, satellite towns in the area, such as Mullumbimby, are equally excellent places to cheer up, slow down and chill out.

The ethos of style over substance could forgivingly spring to mind when you lay eyes on somewhere as aesthetically pleasing as The Banya; on the contrary — and luckily for us — the venue, facilities, and delicious food and drinks of this striking bathhouse are anything but. Try some contrast therapy between the sauna and cold plunge, or take things easy in the cerulean waters of magnesium-rich lounge pools between wafting palm fronds. But make sure you spend some time between dips on their rooftop lounge: the perfect spot to relax and sip a cocktail.

The Banya in Mullumbimby, NSW, is a bathhouse known for its contrast therapy, magnesium-rich lounge pools, and rooftop lounge. Photo / The Banya

Phillip Island, Victoria: Cor Pilates

Why not do island time the Victorian way? Only a two-hour drive from the centre of Melbourne — making it a more-than-plausible add-on — Phillip Island offers refined coastal solitude in spades.

There’s little doubt Pilates’ popularity is female heavy — but those men who have seen the light and partake in the practice have often never looked back. Technically just on the mainland, Cor Pilates in San Remo is one of Australia’s best introductions for men into strength conditioning and training the Pilates way. Between surfing and walking the island’s many coastal paths, top things off with one of its dedicated classes called Yeah The Boys.

Mornington Peninsula, Victoria: Hotel Sorrento

Famed French oceanographer and filmmaker Jacques Cousteau said, “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” Australia has its share of beautiful coastline, but the Mornington Peninsula is one of those places that exudes charm with little to no effort.

The Hotel Sorrento is an iconic part of this fabric: little wonder as they’ve warmly welcomed guests for over 140 years. The recent addition of a 30m pool and terrace area has made it prime book-reading and lounging territory, while the all-new Marlo Spa provides an unparalleled list of worldly therapies at the disposal of the discerning gentleman. Also, you won’t be able to look past the rooftop bar for an ice-cold beer — everything in moderation, right?

Hotel Sorrento on the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, is a relaxing retreat with a 30m pool, Marlo Spa, and rooftop bar. Photo / Hotel Sorrento

Various locations, Australia: Great Walks of Australia

Lacing your boots and taking off for a multi-day hike in nature is one of the most effective and sure-fire ways to free the mind. Better yet, if you combine it with stunning scenery and allow somebody else to take care of everything, you’re left to enjoy it even more.

Great Walks of Australia curates guided walks across some of the country’s most captivating and soul-enriching locations. From the arresting coastline of the Great Ocean Road, Victoria, to the pink granite crests of Freycinet, Tasmania, each walk is an exceptional chance to detach from the world and recharge. As rustic as it sounds, hospitality isn’t sacrificed one iota. You can expect exclusive accommodation with your fellow walkers across purpose-built eco-lodges, private villas, safari-style tents, historic homesteads, and first-rate mealtimes to fuel the adventure.

Great Walks of Australia offers guided multi-day hikes in locations throughout the country for a chance to disconnect and recharge in nature. Photo / Great Walks of Australia, Luke Tscharke

