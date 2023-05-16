Cruise the Noosa Everglades with Everglades Eco Safaris. Photo / Visit Sunshine Coast

Say no to staying indoors. For a little winter sun and average daily temperatures sitting between 20 and 22 degrees, it’s warm enough in the Noosa Everglades to make the most of nature, writes Jessica Palmer.

Noosa has always been pretty special but the Noosa Everglades really take the cake. One of only two Everglades systems on Earth, it boasts 60 kilometres of reflective waters sprinkled with floating lily pads and fringed by ancient tea tree forests. A lack of alligators gives the Noosa Everglades a clear advantage over its Florida twin in the US.

Stretching across two Unesco Biosphere Reserves, the tannin-stained waters and barely-there current combine to transform the water into a surface so reflective that it’s been given the unofficial title of “the River of Mirrors”. You’ll definitely want to bring your camera along for this adventure.

Here’s how to experience the Noosa Everglades and its River of Mirrors in Australia.

Glide along the River of Mirrors in a kayak

The most enjoyable way to experience the Noosa Everglades and its River of Mirrors is by kayak. In the absence of a motor and the chatter of a large tour group, it’s in this space that you can really connect with your surroundings. Rest your paddle in front of you, tilt your face to the sun, close your eyes and inhale a large breath.

As you let it out, open your eyes and take in the serenity of the River of Mirrors. In this quiet moment, you will begin to hear the members of nature’s orchestra as they flitter around the tea trees and banksias and with more than 40 per cent of Australia’s bird species calling this spot home, this is one concert not to be missed.

You don’t need any kayaking experience to enjoy the Noosa Everglades this way, especially if you head out with Kanu Kapers. Established 14 years ago by World Champion gold medal kayaker Vivienne Golding, these particular kayaks have been custom designed with a long water line and rudders allowing you to glide through the Noosa Everglades with ease.

Full instruction is provided and there are a number of guided and self-guided tours available ranging from half a day to a four-day kayaking and camping adventure.

For those who strive to make sustainable choices when travelling, a kayak tour leaves no trace of fuel and does not disturb the wildlife as you paddle gently by. Sustainability is at the heart of Kanu Kapers, which strives to be carbon neutral, and through its carbon offset scheme, has raised $5000 to date to help restore local koala habitat.

The most enjoyable way to experience the Noosa Everglades and its River of Mirrors is by kayak. Photo / Jessica Palmer

Sit back and relax on a serene cruise

Those short on time and those who prefer to take it easy can enjoy the Noosa Everglades on a no-effort afternoon cruise through the mirrored waterways. Everglades Eco Safaris is the exclusive tour operator to Australia’s only everglades and do so from a purpose-built vessel designed with open viewing windows so you don’t miss out on any of the beautiful scenery.

View from the back of the boat on an Everglades Eco Safari. Photo / Jessica Palmer

Guides provide full commentary throughout the journey, showcasing the rich history of the region, and once the vessel crosses the expanse of Lake Cootharaba to enter the narrower mirrored waterways, cruising speed is reduced to a crawl for the “serenity” portion of the cruise. Which, by the way, includes a glass of beer, bubbles or juice.

Enjoy the Noosa Everglades on a no-effort afternoon cruise with Everglades Eco Safaris. Photo / Visit Sunshine Coast

Take a walk on the wild side

Keen hikers can explore the area on foot, meandering a shorter 17.5-kilometre section between Elanda Point and Harry’s Hut camping area, both of which are iconic points on the much longer 48-kilometre Cooloola Wilderness Trail.

This unspoilt track takes around four hours and once you reach Harry’s Hut, this is your opportunity to experience a small section of the Noosa Everglades by jumping into the water for a swim. The tea tree-infused waters are said to have healing properties and while I can’t guarantee it will instantly fix any hiking chafe, I can guarantee that spending time tramping through such a pristine wilderness area is good for the soul. Kind of like Australia’s answer to forest bathing.

Although this is a great way to experience the Noosa Everglades, you will sadly miss out on large sections of the River of Mirrors, seeing only a small section of the everglades at Harry’s Hut.

Where to stay to experience the Noosa Everglades

All three options depart from or within walking distance of Habitat Noosa Everglades Eco Camp. Located right on the banks of Lake Cootharaba, the gateway to the Noosa Everglades, visitors can camp, caravan or enjoy the luxury of modern glamping alongside a large mob of eastern grey kangaroos.

Habitat Noosa Everglades Eco Camp is located on the banks of Lake Cootharaba; gateway to the Noosa Everglades. Photo / Jessica Palmer

Habitat Noosa Eco Camp is also home to CootharaBAR, an in-house restaurant that boasts an artisan microbrewery. Eco Brewing Co. brews beer with water sourced from the great sandy mass aquifer. Water filters through sand and gravel for more than 75 years before reaching the brewery and it is then blended with the finest high-gravity wort. Combine this with the best yeast and hops from around the world and you’ve got a 100 per cent natural beer, free of preservatives, additives or flavours.

Does this mean you won’t get a hangover? Well, probably not, but it’s a great way to top off the day after exploring the Noosa Everglades.

CootharaBAR at Habitat Noosa Everglades Eco Camp. Photo / Visit Sunshine Coast

Checklist

GETTING THERE

Air NZ flies direct from Auckland to Sunshine Coast Airport. From here, it’s a 30-minute drive to Noosa.

DETAILS

visitsunshinecoast.com



