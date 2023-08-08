Australian Tourist reveals disgusting side effect of long-haul travel

Fat little hoofs: The Aussie traveller was shocked by the effect of 25 hours' jet travel on his ankles. Photo / TikTok; thomassdowling

A Sydneysider has returned from a European holiday with more than souvenir pictures of the Mediterranean.

“Is this normal?”

After a trip to Mykonos, Tom Dowling from Sydney, shared a less picturesque side of travel to Europe.

Sharing a reel to TikTok, Dowling revealed his feet had swollen so much they resembled “chunky little hoofs”.

The tourist called the odd effect “disgusting” in the video captioned “POV: You come off a 25 hour flight from Mykonos to Sydney.”

Rolling his socks up, he revealed his swollen legs and where the fabric had bitten into his skin.

After being viewed almost a quarter million times online, many social media viewers expressed shock or concern.

Some joked Dowling should “get that checked out!” Other amateur prognoses blamed his cankles on too much Ouzo.

Meanwhile seasoned travellers recognised the symptoms of fat plane foot.

Fortunately the swelling was short lived and according to Dr Sheldon Sheps of the Mayo Clinic, it’s not unusual for travellers of all ages to experience the swelling.

“Sitting with your feet on the floor for a long period causes blood to pool in your leg veins,” wrote Dr Sheps for the medical centre’s advice site.

“The position of your legs when you are seated also increases pressure in your leg veins. This contributes to foot swelling by causing fluid to leave the blood and move into the surrounding soft tissues.”

The odd side effect of spending too long on planes is common, and normally harmless.

However if the swelling remains after several hours on arrival, and even after exercise, you should seek medical care.

Swelling on only one side of the body is also cause for possible concern.

The condition known by its medical name as “gravitational oedema” is colloquially known as “fat plane leg” or “traveller’s cankle”. It’s something that Australians and Kiwis will recognise after long-haul travel.

The TikTok comments expressed as such.

“This happened to me when I flew to the UK last year and it was the first time it happened. I freaked out a bit,” wrote one.

“I get them just for a few hours flight. I have to walk every hour and still doesn’t help!” read another.

“My legs after being on FlixBus for 20 hours, which I will never do again,” was one Aussie’s review of the intercity bus service.

How to avoid traveller’s cankle

Wear loose-fitting clothing

Take a short walk in the plane aisle, every hour or so

Flex and extend your ankles, calf muscles and knees frequently while you’re seated

Shift your position in your seat as often as possible,

Avoid crossing your legs

Drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, particularly water

Avoid alcohol or sedatives, which can affect circulation or make you too sleepy to walk around the cabin



Source: Mayo Clinic on foot swelling during air travel