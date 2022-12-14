Niamh Finneran Loader died in Bali, Indonesia. Photo / Facebook

An Australian student who died in mysterious circumstances in Bali lay dead on her bathroom floor for five days before she was found, it has emerged.





Niamh Finneran Loader, from Perth, died on the Indonesian island in early December after flying there for dental treatment.





The body of the 25-year-old master’s student and writer for The Spectator was only brought to hospital five days after her death, The West Australian reported.





Balinese officials, who took two weeks to carry out an autopsy, say there were no signs of trauma on her body.





Loader was reportedly “very happy” with the dental treatment she received, her father Malcolm Loader said.

Niamh Finneran Loader, 25, was about to embark on a scholarship to the US.





“We have no idea (what the cause of her death was) at this stage,” he added.





The University of Western Australia (UWA) masters student’s family are in Bali preparing to bring Loader’s body home.





She has been remembered as “cheeky,” with a “sharp wit,” and an “impressive critical thinker”.





The UWA international relations and national security student was due to head to the US in February for an intern scholarship from the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation.





As well as her academic work, Loader was a columnist for the Australian edition of UK conservative magazine The Spectator.

Her last opinion piece, on climate change, was published after her death.





Fellow commentator Mark Burgess praised Loader in a piece for The Spectator.





“I will remember Niamh for her cheeky Irish sense of humour and sharp wit, coupled with a strong intellect, which facilitated enjoyable philosophical discussions,” he wrote.





“Never explicitly political, Niamh called a spade a spade.





“She was an impressively critical thinker and ultimately wanted the truth to prevail above all else,” Mr Burgess wrote.





“Most of all, she was a friendly individual who was a pleasure to be around.”





“DFAT is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Bali,” a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said.