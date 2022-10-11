The Story Bridge and Brisbane River.

With less than 10 years to go until Brisbane hosts the Olympic Games in 2032, infrastructure is being built and the city is being revitalised to host the thousands of athletes and visitors the city will receive. But you don't need to wait 10 years to plan your trip - there are plenty of new and exciting attractions ready and waiting.

Stay

Crystalbrook Collection purchased The Fantauzzo, a hotel built into the rock under the Story Bridge at Howard Smith Wharves, in 2020 and rebranded it last year as Crystalbrook Vincent, keeping the Australian artist Vincent Fantauzzo at the centre of its vibrant style.

Original artworks by Fantauzzo and more than 500 fine art prints line the walls from the reception all the way through the corridors and into each room of the hotel. Paired with bold colours, including Brisbane's Jacaranda purple, there is an electric feel to the hotel as soon as you walk through the doors.

Checking in to Crystalbrook Vincent. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

With a focus on sustainability, there is no plastic wastage or disposable amenities, yet no corners are cut when it comes to luxury. Crystalbrook uses its own brand of luxe refillable toiletries, Immersion, made using essential oils and all-natural, indigenous Australian ingredients such as Davidson Plum and Rosella, a native Queensland flower.

If you want to be closer to the centre of town, where you can find the magnificent Brisbane City Hall or do a spot of shopping at Queens Street Mall, a stay at the new Hotel Indigo Brisbane City Centre is a great place to start. Met by bright, six-metre-high red doors at the entrance, it's not your cookie-cutter hotel. The hotel's entrance pays homage to another Brisbane attraction - a little red fairy door on Burnett Lane, a hidden laneway in Queen Street Mall.

Hotel Indigo Brisbane City Centre.

If your stay is a short one, feature artwork by local Queensland artists helps you immerse in the local culture before even stepping foot further into the city. With different pieces of art in each room, Hotel Indigo is its own gallery of art championing local artists. Opening in July after extensive renovations, the rooms have been remodelled, turning what were once white boxes into unique spaces with richly painted walls, statement artwork and practical touches.

Explore

With travelling and history going hand in hand, a Clock Tower Tour at the Museum of Brisbane's City Hall is the best way to get a quick history of the city - and it's free. Leaving every 15 minutes, the tours run between the clock chimes, known as Westminster or Cambridge bells, which chime every quarter hour from 7am-7pm, Monday to Friday.

When City Hall was built in 1930, it held the status of the tallest building in the city until 1967. It is now dwarfed by other buildings surrounding it, with the 90-storey Brisbane Skytower taking the crown for the tallest building in Brisbane.

Mixing old with new, the Brisbane Museum celebrates the creatives and history makers of Brisbane. The latest exhibition is World of Wonder: Margot McKinney, which shares the history of the famed Australian fourth-generation jeweller, combined with some of her stunning designs.

The rooftop pool at Crystalbrook Vincent. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

It's the fourth exhibition in the museum's Identity Series, celebrating creative greats who call Brisbane home and is on until November 6.

Adventure

Known as the "River City", Brisbane's public transport network includes a river network of 23 terminals, making cruising on the river an everyday mode of transport that is perfect for those exploring the city.

A River to Bay cruise along the Brisbane River.

To explore on your own the easiest option is to take the CityCat or the smaller KittyCat down the river, getting on and off anywhere between The University of Queensland St Lucia and Northshore Hamilton.

For a more exciting river adventure, tour company River to Bay has options including a Cocktail Cruise, Friday Night Lights Cruise and a Day or Twilight Brewery Cruise.

For $120 you can do a Day Brewery Cruise with stops at Brew Dogs, the Scottish-owned chain brewery, which opened just before the Covid-19 pandemic, the industrial Sea Legs Brewing Co at Kangaroo Point and finishes at Felons Brewing Co at Howard Smith Wharves.

Along the way, you will hear titbits of the river's history, and most importantly get a chance to try some of Brisbane's newest breweries while being chauffeur driven, on water, to each place.

Eat

The development of Howard Smith Wharves has turned what was once an undesirable area underneath Brisbane's Story Bridge into a thriving social hub.

Built alongside the Story Bridge in the 1930s, the wharf was leased to shipping company Howard Smith Co Ltd until the port moved downstream in 1960.

Mr Percival's riverfront cocktail bar at Howard Smith Wharves. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Sitting silently neglected until it was restored in 2018, the area has been transformed into a waterfront social hub with 13 eateries and events spaces thanks to property investor and business owner Adam Flaskas.

Known for revitalising some of Brisbane's most iconic heritage listed sites, Flaskas has revitalised many heritage, derelict or underutilised sites.

Serving up everything from Italian and Cantonese to Japanese and Greek, you can eat your way around the world at HSW. One of the biggest drawcards is Felons Brewery, named in honour of four felons who in 1823 were shipwrecked on Moreton Island after being blown off course on their way from Sydney to Illawarra. The brewery is a nod to the past - but always serves up fresh brews.

With so many different venues and options to suit your style, there's also entertainment on most evenings, from live music, games on the big screen and quiz nights to the famous beer yoga on Wednesday nights - yoga classes on the lawn with a very counterproductive beer from Felons.

CHECKLIST: BRISBANE

GETTING THERE

Qantas and Air New Zealand fly direct from Auckland to Brisbane.

DETAILS

For more things to see and do when you get there, go to queensland.com