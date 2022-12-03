Catch the ferry to Manly and head to Shelly Beach. Photo / Destination NSW

Destination of the Week: Sydney

Why you should go: Because, Kylie. The one and only (Minogue, not Jenner) is headlining Sydney WorldPride 2023 in February and there's a real buzz as the anticipation builds. Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community at Qtopia, Sydney's first queer museum, also opening February. Or, if you can't wait that long, go now - summer's always a blast.

Attractive Palm Beach is also known as Home & Away's Summer Bay. Photo / Adam Krowitz

Top spots: World-famous Bondi offers easy beach days, whereas Barrenjoey Head, a 70-minute drive north of the CBD, surprises visitors with its equally attractive Palm Beach. Also known by its alter-ego, Home & Away's Summer Bay.

Closer to the CBD, catch the ferry to Manly and combine snorkelling and SUP-boarding at Shelly Beach with EcoTreasures, or pedal your way into Sydney's lesser-known green spaces with Joe's Mountain Bike Tours.

Combine snorkelling and SUP-boarding at Shelly Beach with EcoTreasures. Photo / Destination NSW

Once you're all tuckered out, it's time for a cocktail. Sydney is undeniably good-looking, so cop an eyeful at Aster Bar. Occupying the 32nd floor of the InterContinental Sydney, icons such as the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House look extra fabulous from above.

Aster Bar occupies the 32nd floor of the InterContinental Sydney. Photo / InterContinental Sydney

Best eats: Sydney is quickly becoming the city of feel-good food incentives. The Ezidi Place serves soul food of the Ezidi people of Northern Iraq, many of whom have made Sydney their home. Dine here and you'll be contributing to the employment and training of asylum seekers. There's also Kabul Social: order off the Afghan-inspired menu and two meals will be donated to those who need it most – one in Sydney and one in Afghanistan.

