Alila Kothaifaru in the Maldives opened in May 2022. Photo / Supplied

Asia's hotel scene is booming again, and these are some of the most stylish spots to stay, writes Katie Lockhart

Countries across Asia were the first to clamp down on their borders in early 2020 and more than two years later, some of them are still shut. During that time, they rebuilt roads, cleaned up beaches and opened new hotels.

Now that the majority of Asian countries are back stamping passports for holiday-starved travellers, there's a slew of new stays worth booking. From city hotels in Vietnam to beach resorts in the Maldives and everything in between, here are 15 hotels that will make you think twice about returning home.

Vietnam

Capella Hanoi

Less than five minutes from the capital city's opera house, Capella Hanoi brings the drama. An homage to the opera, this opulent new hotel comes from the creative and campy mind of famous Asia-based hotel designer Bill Bensley. Decked out in 1920s Art Deco design, each floor of the hotel has a different opera-related theme from beloved musicians to starlets. A heavy dose of decadence follows into the rooms with velvet furniture, hand-painted murals and elegant pink marble-covered bathrooms.

Zannier Bãi San Hô

Set on palm-fringed white sands, this isn't your average beach resort. A 45-minute drive from Quy Nhơn takes you to an uber-remote luxury outpost. Guests choose from 73 villas with three types of traditional Vietnamese architecture styles. Book the cosy fisherman's huts with rice-paddy views or a hill pool villa designed to look like the longhouses of nearby ethnic tribes. Each villa includes Vietnamese antiques, hand-made furniture, calming tones and dreamy custom-made linen sheets.

Understated cool inside a Beach Pool Villa at Zannier Resort in Vietnam. Photo / Frederik Wissink

Regent Phu Quoc

The latest resort to hit the shores of Vietnam's premiere beach destination is arguably the island's most impressive. While a mix of 302 villas and suites and five sprawling pools may sound daunting, this sleek and sexy resort is anything but. Covered with plants and flowers, the resort is tranquil, with water fixtures and ocean views adding to that coveted vacation relaxation. Plus, the Regent's rooftop bar and pool area is a sunset showstopper.

Ocean Club restaurant at Regent Phu Quoc. Photo / Supplied

Wink Hotel Saigon Centre

This new budget-friendly hotel in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 caters to a younger crowd. Rooms here are small and uncomplicated, with a pop of colour of the shower divider making the main statement. While the beds are comfortable, this hotel encourages you to get out of your room and socialise. The Wink Space is a bar/hangout spot/work area with cocktails, a DJ and plenty of outdoor seating. Its food cart highlights street food favourites like phở in an easy grab-and-go style.

Ultra-modern Wink Hotel is a chic, budget-friendly option. Photo / supplied

Thailand

InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

The latest addition to Thailand's luxury portfolio is on the outskirts of Unesco-listed Yao Noi National Park. Surrounded by flora and fauna, Bill Bensley has created an ode to train travel with 45 rooms and 19 villas and suites made from repurposed heritage train cars. While the train car accommodation is still underway, the rest of the hotel is open for guests to explore its 40ha of trees and lakes on foot or by bike. Afterwards, sit down for a posh high tea at the Tea House or a glass of bubbly at the French-themed Papillon Bar.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort Jungle Bubbles

Although the resort was built at the intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar in 1989, the property's most exciting accommodation opened just last year. The Jungle Bubble Lodge, a two-bedroom see-through bubble, sleeps up to four guests — and a few elephants. Raised up on an expansive wooden deck with a hot tub, these jungle bubbles sit a few metres away from a pair of the camp's rescued elephants. Spend the night alongside these docile giants as they munch on sugar cane and roam the enclosed area while you lay back in your plush bed and watch on.

ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

The inaugural ASAI hotel by Thailand's famous Dusit International brand is smack dab in the middle of Chinatown. Designed for the budget-conscious traveller, the rooms are compact and minimalist with wood accents, Mon Sam Lieung (Thai triangle pillows) and mosaic tiles. The hotel's restaurant, Jam Jam, is arguably its gem. Hi-so kids come here to pose for pictures, work on their laptops or snack on a global menu of inventive dishes. If you're hungry for something else, some of Thailand's best street food is steps from its doors.

South Korea

Josun Palace

Originally opened in 1914 as Korea's first luxury hotel, it recently underwent a complete renovation and reopened as Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Located in glitzy and glamorous Gangnam, the contemporary Art Deco style suits the fashionable neighbourhood. The room's clean lines and gold finishings mixed with dark purples and vibrant greens are as inviting as its picture-perfect views over all of Seoul. One of its perks is the impeccable new fitness centre, sauna and swimming pool.

Josun Palace's indoor pool boasts stunning views over Seoul. Photo / supplied

Maldives

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives

Opened last year as part of the integrated Fari Islands archipelago, it's an ocean-lovers oasis. Its 100 villas, the majority sitting on stilts over the crystalline Indian Ocean, are circular shaped to mimic the motion of the waves. With your own Aris Meeha, a butler named after the closest confidant of Maldivian royalty, you can be sure of stellar service. The island is also home to Jean Michelle Cousteau ambassadors conducting marine research on the island and leading guests on snorkel, scuba and drone expeditions.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives sits nestled beside turquoise waters and spectacular white sand beaches. Photo / supplied

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

Opened in May 2022, this Raa Atoll resort has 80 overwater and beachfront villas — each with a private pool. In an atoll known for its marine life, it's ideal for divers and snorkelers. If you'd rather stay on land with a cocktail in hand and your feet in the sand, your butler can easily arrange that. The resort's spa tucked amid the treetops, will leave you floating after a coffee and coconut body scrub or foot reflexology treatment.

The infinity Pool at Alila Kothaifaru in the Maldives. Photo / Supplied

Bhutan

Six Senses Bumthang, Bhutan

This fifth and final Six Senses lodge in Bhutan completes the luxury group's journey through this small Himalayan nation. Opened days before the borders to Bhutan closed, its eight suites are ensconced in a forest of blue pine trees. Known as a "Forest Within A Forest," the goal of the hotel is to fully-immerse guests in nature and get them as grounded as the trees outside their spacious suites. Nature lovers rejoice; its east Bhutan location puts it within hiking distance of some of the country's earliest and most important sacred sites.

One of eight suites ensconced in a forest of blue pine trees at Six Senses Bumthang. Photo / Six Senses

Indonesia

The Slow, Bali

In the centre of the nomad-friendly surfer's paradise known as Canggu, The Slow, embraces the beachy vibe. A refined mixture of concrete tropical brutalism alongside hand-crafted wood furniture, modern art and potted plants screams Bali at its chicest. Home to just 12 suites, it's a boutique beauty with a standout restaurant for fresh craft cocktails and an eclectic mix of Asian food with a twist.

Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape, Bali

At this jungle hideaway, the motto may as well be, "no doors, no walls, no problem." That's right, it's open entirely to the elements, except for roll-down shades to protect you from tropical rain and sun. Buahan is a part of Banyan Tree's new eco-chic, rustic brand Escape. Like a bird's nest high above the jungle floor, its 16 villas sit at the edge of the jungle. Inside the rooms are made with reclaimed wood floors, Balinese-style headboards, rattan touches and most importantly, a mosquito net.

Japan

Azumi Setoda

Azumi Setoda is the brainchild of celebrated luxury minimalist brand Aman and Japanese hospitality group Naru Developments. Located on Setuchi's Ikuchijima Island with azure waters and top-notch seafood, it's a contemporary take on a traditional ryokan. Housed inside a 140-year-old home, these 22 suites have traditional washi paper screens, low-lying furniture and clean lines mixed with modern exposed beams. The highlight is the cypress soaking tub with stellar views whether you've got a garden or balcony suite.

Singapore

The Clan

Named after Chinese clan associations that popped up in Singapore during the early 1800s, this sleek new hotel honours its Chinatown location. Guests are welcomed with a Chinese tea ceremony and whisked away to their minimalist rooms where white, grey and beige colours keep the space light and airy. Designed with the business traveller in mind, the hotel's rooftop Sky Pool and Sky Gym fitness centre have spectacular views of downtown Singapore.