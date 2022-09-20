There's plenty of things in this tiny Indonesian island to eat, play and love.

There's plenty of things in this tiny Indonesian island to eat, play and love.

An Aussie tourist is recovering in an Indonesian hospital after narrowly surviving a horrific dog attack while holidaying in Bali.

Tey Evans, 35, was found unresponsive on the side of a road with severe injuries and internal bleeding.

The Melbourne resident was on a surf trip with mates a month after getting engaged to his fiancee Jessica Dennis.

Ms Dennis said she was shocked to hear her partner was in hospital after coming off his scooter while trying to dodge three strays.

The accident broke multiple ribs, punctured his lung and ruptured his spleen. He also suffered a fractured elbow and pelvis and damaged one of his kidneys.

"I'd gone back to work as a teacher. We'd just had our European holiday, and that's where we got engaged. Things were looking amazing," Ms Dennis told Yahoo News.

"He had a bit of time before work, I guess it's been a tough few years, and then this happened."

Tey was on a surf trip with friends after getting engaged to partner Jessica Dennis. Photo / Instagram, Tey Evans; Supplied

Ms Dennis revealed doctors couldn't find a pulse when Mr Evans arrived at BIMC hospital in Nusa Dua. The hospital was also running low on his blood type, meaning his chances of survival was slim.

"I got told it was a 60 per cent chance of him surviving. When they realised they didn't have enough blood, that went down to 30," Ms Dennis said.

Doctors were able to open up a nearby hospital where they drew enough blood, transporting it to BIMC before a crucial 11-hour operation.

"Bag by bag they ended up getting enough. It's crazy how many people there are to thank for Tey being alive today. It's incredible," Ms Dennis said.

Mr Evans posted a video of himself online having his stitches removed and reflected on his narrow scrape with death.

"As many of you may know I was involved in a near fatal incident over 2 weeks ago now and ended up in a coma for 4 days whilst breaking 14 ribs and puncturing my lung in 6 places," he said.

'The scars will remain for life but I will never forget the support from family and friends,' Photo / Instagram; Tey Evans; Supplied

"My spleen was causing massive internal bleeding and had to be removed immediately, my left kidney, intestine and stomach all suffered large amounts of trauma but have since healed, while my left arm and collar bone are held together by a series of metal plates.

"The scars will remain for life but I will never forget the support from family and friends during this period, your words are touching and I've cried more in 2 weeks than for the past 35 years."

Local doctors are reportedly "blown away" by the 35-year-old's progress and expect him to make a full recovery.