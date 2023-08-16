Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis will rent out their beach house, for free, for one night with Airbnb.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are the latest A-list couple to list their home on Airbnb and allow “complete strangers” to stay.

Following in the footsteps of another major Hollywood star, Kutcher and Kunis have shared their plans to become Airbnb hosts.

Before you second guess just how lucrative the movie business is, the couple won’t be making any money; guests will be able to stay for free.

The house will be available for just one night, for up to four guests. Photo / Airbnb

The couple has partnered with Airbnb to list their beach house in Santa Barbara County, California, for one night only. Kutcher, 45, announced the with his wife in a skit posted to Instagram.

Sitting outside their beach house, Kutcher tells Kunis he has a “really dumb idea” and goes on to say they should have “complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach”.

In the video’s caption, Kutcher said it was “not the craziest idea” he’s ever had. Like Paltrow, the couple have high hopes that just one night hanging out will result in them becoming like “old buds”.

On Instagram stories, Kutcher shared a link to his Airbnb listing, named “Ashton & Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis”.

On Airbnb, the listing states that up to four people can stay for one night on August 19.

“Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about)” reads the property listing.

“Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.”

The couple's home in California.

Kutcher and Kunis will greet guests when they check in, after 4pm, and make sure they have everything they need for “a fun-filled stay at the beach”.

Meals and snacks will also be provided, along with opportunities to capture “content” with the famous couple.

Booking opens August 17 at 5am.

Commenting on the Instagram post, one fan said it would be “harder to book than a seat at a Taylor Swift show,” but said they would try anyway.

To celebrate the collaboration, Airbnb stated it would make a one-time donation to Thorn, an organisation co-founded by Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, which develops new technologies to combat online child sexual abuse.