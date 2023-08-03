Around the world, countries are working to tackle the growing issue of loneliness and social isolation. Ministers of Loneliness have been elected, technologies developed and policies drafted, yet all along, one person had the solution.

Queen of the wellness kingdom Gwyneth Paltrow claims one night in her Montecito guesthouse will ease the tender ache of isolation and loneliness.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” Paltrow wrote in a post to Instagram on Wednesday.

But don’t despair, because there is a solution!

“@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night,” she continued in the post, which was marked as a paid partnership with Airbnb.

While the lucky winner (with a plus one) and Paltrow may begin as strangers, Paltrow said she hoped they’d find “connections and commonalities over a delicious meal”. They could then lay by the pool or perhaps go on a hike after a transcendental meditation session and a spa treatment.

Guests won’t actually stay in the wellness icon’s California house (a little too much connection for Gwyn, apparently), but in the guesthouse beside her palatial property.

Paltrow ensures fans they will enjoy a bathroom stocked with her favourite Goop products. We can’t confirm whether this will include renowned items like the DIY coffee enema kit, famous Jade vaginal egg, ‘healing’ stickers or Psychic Vampire Repellent spray, but a Goop girlie can hope.

Your travel costs won’t be covered and there is no laundry, hair dryer, pets or parties allowed. But you can make use of the guesthouse kitchen, TV, wood-burning fireplace and soaking tub during the one-night stay in September.

Interested in throwing your hat (or Jade egg) into the ring? Then set a reminder for August 15 at 1pm ET, when bookings open for an “entire guesthouse hosted by Gwyneth”.