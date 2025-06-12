Aoraki/Mt Cook is set to double as Mt Everest in the movie Tenzing. Photo / Les Molloy

New Zealand’s highest peak is set to feature as the world’s highest peak in an upcoming biopic about Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay.

Directed by Australian documentarian Jennifer Peedom, Tenzing is scheduled to film in Aoraki/Mt Cook next month, with its snow-capped, rugged landscape serving as the backdrop of the world-famous 1953 expedition during which Norgay climbed to the summit of Mt Everest alongside New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) announced today it has approved filming, which will take place on the eastern side of the mountain (Malte Brun Pass near the Tasman Glacier and near the Hochstetter Icefall), doubling as the famous Everest Base Camp and the Hillary Step.

DoC ranger Ray Bellringer says that it’s not the first time the sites have been used for film and documentaries related to Mt Everest.

“All filming activities are subject to strict environmental conditions to ensure the protection of the natural landscape. DoC staff will be on-site daily to monitor compliance. This is an incredibly special place, and it’s our role to protect it,” Bellringer says.