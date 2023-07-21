A passenger’s aggressive outburst forced a plane to return to the gate in Thailand after the man realised they had left their bag at the airport.

The man had left his bag, which contained money and other valuable items, in the departure lounge at Chiang Mai International Airport.

A video, captured by a fellow passenger, shows the man explaining the situation to staff on board the flight, which was due to fly to Bangkok, and quickly growing irate.

Crew attempted to calm the man down but he grew increasingly angry and reportedly demanded the plane return to the gate so he could collect his bag.

The footage showed a stressed flight crew attempting to calm the irate passenger down with one grabbing his arm and attempting to force the man back into his seat. The man was travelling with two friends.

By this point, the Airbus A320 had already been delayed for 45 minutes and was on the runway but the passenger seemed unconcerned about further inconveniencing fellow passengers.

Footage shows the flight crew trying to force the man back into his seat, alongside two friends but he remained agitated.

“If you still feel like this, we have to move you off the flight, so do you want to go? Or do you want to wait until Bangkok?” a flight crew member asks the man in the video.

“Yes, yes, I want to go now, ask the captain,” the passenger responds.

Eventually, the captain made the call to return to the gate. Upon return, airport security arrived and escorted the man off the plane. It is unknown whether he was arrested or detained following the incident.

The flight departed later that morning and arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

Fortunately, the crew onboard got off lightly compared to those on a Virgin Australia flight earlier this year.

Footage showed a passenger swearing and grabbing a pilot by his shirt during a physical altercation in Townsville, Australia.

“You’re a f***ing idiot,” the man could be heard saying. “I didn’t do nothing c***.”



