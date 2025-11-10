The cabins are located beyond the impressive lodge and pavilion, down a jasmine-lined stone pathway past an outdoor pizza oven and fire pit.

Here, you’ll only faintly hear the traffic noise from the M1 motorway, drowned out by the birdlife, and soon you won’t be able to see it either, as the owners plan to plant more native trees on the property.

Amaroo Bangalow offers self-contained cabins and a lodge accommodation. Photo / Timothy Birch

The room: Each cabin is themed. I’m in the Blue Wren, closest to the communal area, but it still feels private thanks to the design, with a sheltered veranda surrounded by strategically grown native plants.

The bed is decked out in Bed Threads linen, while floor-to-ceiling windows let in a tranquil view of the rainforest. That and the wood-burning fireplace are the highlights, although when I visited in late October, it was around 28C – tropical compared to Auckland.

I can imagine how cosy it would be to curl up here in front of the fire with a good book and a glass of wine in the middle of winter.

The lighting and decor are on the moody side, but there is a skylight above the bed. Press a button to open the shade, and the sun will stream in.

Then there’s a living area with lounge chairs, TV with Chromecast and a small dining suite, and a kitchenette equipped with dishwasher, fridge, toaster, kettle, portable induction cooktop and Nespresso coffee machine.

In each cabin's bathroom, a skylight lets in natural light. Photo / Timothy Birch

Bathroom:

In the bathroom, you’ll find antique-look brass fixtures, full-sized organic toiletries by Australian brand Mukti, and a mirror above the sink with LED lighting.

There’s also a skylight above the basin to let in natural light. Bath towels, pool towels and a hairdryer are provided.

The outdoor pizza oven at Amaroo Bangalow. Photo / Timothy Birch

Facilities:

Inside each cabin is an air-conditioning unit and wood-burning fireplace, while shared facilities include a fire pit outside the cabins, an outdoor pizza oven, outdoor shower, pool and scenic swings.

You’ll find lawn and board games inside the pavilion, while a concierge service can organise picnics, catered meals or in-house massages at an extra cost – contact the owners when booking for more details.

The pavilion is also home to a fully equipped kitchen, a large dining room and laundry. The property is also pet-friendly.

Relax by the fully fenced pool. Photo / Timothy Birch

Food and drink:

On arrival, there’s a homemade pizza in the fridge ready to be reheated – a welcome sight at the end of a travel day.

A few basics like milk, fresh eggs from the chickens, Nespresso pods, tea and hot chocolate sachets are provided, along with a loaf of freshly baked sourdough.

You’ll have to head to nearby Bangalow or Byron Bay for your coffee fix and dining options – or pop into a supermarket for ingredients to cook with in the communal kitchen, where there’s also a commercial-grade coffee machine.

The living area inside the communal pavilion at Amaroo. Photo / Timothy Birch

In the neighbourhood:

Amaroo is just a two-minute drive from Bangalow, a small town where you’ll find boutique shops, restaurants and cafes, and a Saturday farmers’ market.

Or you can venture slightly further to Byron Bay for the beaches, the famed Cape Byron Lighthouse Walk, or even more dining options.

I stopped by Pixie Italian in the Jonson Lane precinct for lunch and enjoyed their Barbequed Diavolo Chicken and a cos salad, finished off with a hazelnut gelato affogato – much needed on a hot day.

Rinse off after a pool swim with the outdoor shower. Photo / Timothy Birch

Sustainability:

In 2016, owners Mike and Cathy Tomkins purchased the land, which spans 86ha, with a view to restoring it – the land had been used to graze cattle for decades.

Nearly 10 years on, it’s still a working farm, home to Black Angus cattle, but the couple have reintroduced countless native trees and plants to the area to restore the rainforest, and much of their time is spent planting more.

That means you might spot wildlife like koalas, wallabies or even a platypus if you’re lucky.

A sustainable septic system has been installed for the accommodation, filtered rainwater serves as tap water, and solar power helps light the cabins and power the air-conditioning.

Accessibility:

Accessible cabins and bathrooms are available – contact the owners when booking for more information.

Price:

From $850 per cabin per night, which includes exclusive use of the entire property.

Contact:

For more information, visit amaroobangalow.com.

New Zealand Herald stayed courtesy of Golden PR.