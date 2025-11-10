Advertisement
Amaroo Bangalow Review: A luxury rainforest retreat near Byron Bay

Bethany Reitsma
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Amaroo Bangalow is a luxury retreat 15 minutes away from Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia. Photo / Timothy Birch

Bethany Reitsma checks out Byron Hinterland’s newest luxury eco holiday retreat, Balaka at Amaroo Bangalow.

Location: The retreat is built on Amaroo, a working farm in the Bangalow hinterland, a 45-minute drive from Gold Coast Airport and 15 from Byron Bay.

Perfect With three self-contained cabins, a loft and a communal pavilion, the property can host up to eight adults and six children, making it perfect for an extended family trip. However, the beautiful, remote setting means it’s also ideal for a couple’s getaway.

Save