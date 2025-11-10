Amaroo Bangalow is a luxury retreat 15 minutes away from Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia. Photo / Timothy Birch
Bethany Reitsma checks out Byron Hinterland’s newest luxury eco holiday retreat, Balaka at Amaroo Bangalow.
Location: The retreat is built on Amaroo, a working farm in the Bangalow hinterland, a 45-minute drive from Gold Coast Airport and 15 from Byron Bay.
Perfectfor: With three self-contained cabins, a loft and a communal pavilion, the property can host up to eight adults and six children, making it perfect for an extended family trip. However, the beautiful, remote setting means it’s also ideal for a couple’s getaway.
Whether you book for two adults or eight adults and six children, you’ll have exclusive run of the property, as it only takes one booking at a time.
First impressions: Arriving at Amaroo, it feels like you’re in the middle of nowhere - in a good way.
The cabins are located beyond the impressive lodge and pavilion, down a jasmine-lined stone pathway past an outdoor pizza oven and fire pit.
Here, you’ll only faintly hear the traffic noise from the M1 motorway, drowned out by the birdlife, and soon you won’t be able to see it either, as the owners plan to plant more native trees on the property.
The room: Each cabin is themed. I’m in the Blue Wren, closest to the communal area, but it still feels private thanks to the design, with a sheltered veranda surrounded by strategically grown native plants.
The bed is decked out in Bed Threads linen, while floor-to-ceiling windows let in a tranquil view of the rainforest. That and the wood-burning fireplace are the highlights, although when I visited in late October, it was around 28C – tropical compared to Auckland.
I can imagine how cosy it would be to curl up here in front of the fire with a good book and a glass of wine in the middle of winter.
The lighting and decor are on the moody side, but there is a skylight above the bed. Press a button to open the shade, and the sun will stream in.
Then there’s a living area with lounge chairs, TV with Chromecast and a small dining suite, and a kitchenette equipped with dishwasher, fridge, toaster, kettle, portable induction cooktop and Nespresso coffee machine.
Bathroom:
In the bathroom, you’ll find antique-look brass fixtures, full-sized organic toiletries by Australian brand Mukti, and a mirror above the sink with LED lighting.
There’s also a skylight above the basin to let in natural light. Bath towels, pool towels and a hairdryer are provided.
Facilities:
Inside each cabin is an air-conditioning unit and wood-burning fireplace, while shared facilities include a fire pit outside the cabins, an outdoor pizza oven, outdoor shower, pool and scenic swings.
You’ll find lawn and board games inside the pavilion, while a concierge service can organise picnics, catered meals or in-house massages at an extra cost – contact the owners when booking for more details.
The pavilion is also home to a fully equipped kitchen, a large dining room and laundry. The property is also pet-friendly.
Food and drink:
On arrival, there’s a homemade pizza in the fridge ready to be reheated – a welcome sight at the end of a travel day.
A few basics like milk, fresh eggs from the chickens, Nespresso pods, tea and hot chocolate sachets are provided, along with a loaf of freshly baked sourdough.
You’ll have to head to nearby Bangalow or Byron Bay for your coffee fix and dining options – or pop into a supermarket for ingredients to cook with in the communal kitchen, where there’s also a commercial-grade coffee machine.
I stopped by Pixie Italian in the Jonson Lane precinct for lunch and enjoyed their Barbequed Diavolo Chicken and a cos salad, finished off with a hazelnut gelato affogato – much needed on a hot day.
Sustainability:
In 2016, owners Mike and Cathy Tomkins purchased the land, which spans 86ha, with a view to restoring it – the land had been used to graze cattle for decades.
Nearly 10 years on, it’s still a working farm, home to Black Angus cattle, but the couple have reintroduced countless native trees and plants to the area to restore the rainforest, and much of their time is spent planting more.