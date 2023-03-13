AirAsia is selling 10 million discounted airline tickets for flights around the globe. Photo / 123rf

AirAsia is selling 10 million discounted airline tickets for flights around the globe. Photo / 123rf

AirAsia has discounted 10 million one-way fares for flights across Asia and beyond.

From now until March 19, 2023, the airline will sell 10 million discounted fares, which include flights from Auckland to Sydney from $199.

For comparison, the average cost for this journey in September 2023 is $390 according to Google Flights.

Other deals include Perth to Bali from $180 and Sydney or Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur from $288.

AirAsia’s Fly-Thru connecting services are also included, which means flights from Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Gold Coast to Phuket, Seoul, Hanoi, New Delhi, Manila and Kuching start from $206 one way.

Travellers can grab a cheap flight to Phuket, Thailand. Photo / Getty Images

These prices include airport taxes, charges and other applicable fees but are subject to terms, conditions and availability.

Tickets must be purchased before Sunday, March 19, and tickets between Australia and New Zealand must be used between September 4, 2023, and July 9 2024.

This isn’t the first time the airline has made waves with its discounts and deals. In November 2022, the airline discounted seven million seats to celebrate its seventh birthday.

In December, AirAsia briefly sold 200,000 flight subscriptions to Kiwis. Called ‘SUPER+’ the world-first service offered subscribers unlimited free flights for a year plus other discounts and perks.

The record for most seats claimed by a subscriber in 12 months is 100, according to the carrier.

The latest “mega sale” follows on the heels of a strong financial year for the Air Asia group. In a report on the fourth quarter of FY22, the company reported increasingly strong results.

“The Aviation segment remains firmly on a strong recovery path post-pandemic transition with added impetus from rapid resumption of international travel,” the report stated.

The company’s airlines carried over 7.8 million passengers in 4Q2022, an increase of 187 per cent compared with 2021. Total passengers in 2022 increased 404 per cent (to 24.2 million) compared to the previous year.