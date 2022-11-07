AirAsia announced its biggest sale to celebrate flying 700 million passengers during its 21 years. Photo / NZ Herald

AirAsia has put 7 million seats on sale to celebrate flying 700 million passengers.

The 'mega sale' celebrates the number of passengers the airline has flown to date as well as the airline's 21-year anniversary.

Seats to popular destinations will start at less than NZ$10, the airline announced and can be purchased until November 13 2022 on the airline's website or app.

All tickets must be used between May 1, 2023, to March 30, 2024.

The sale also includes tickets to further destinations such as Perth, Tokyo and Taipei for less than $160 each way. Premium flatbed seats will cost just $500 each way.

A flight to Sydney, which can be up to $1098 on certain days with AirAisa and has been upwards of $1200 in December with other airlines, is advertised as $179 one way. Flights to Kuala Lumpur are advertised as $579.

AirAsia launched their biggest ever seat sale to celebrate 700 million passengers flown. Photo / AirAsia

The sale is a way to celebrate the return of air travel, said AirAsia group chief commercial officer Karen Chan.

"Celebrating 700 million passengers flown today is another milestone as we reach 21 years of connecting people and places," she said.

"What better way to share in the joy with our customers who've supported us all the way than to launch our 7 million seats campaign with fares starting from under AUD/NZ $10."

Chan said AirAsia hoped the affordable tickets would help people reunite with friends and family.

"Nothing beats seeing our friends and loved ones in person, which many haven't been able to do for over two years," she said.

"Travel is steadily booming again, and AirAsia is back in action in many of our key markets paving the way for affordable connectivity once again."

The announcement follows reports of increasing ticket prices that show no sign of dropping.

According to Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran, domestic travel ticket costs are up by 20 per cent compared to pre-Covid. International flight ticket costs are up by 50 per cent.