Casi Prischl of Theodore Bruce Auctioneers, left, poses with lots from Sydney Airport's upcoming charity lost-property auction. Photo / Hayden Buchanan, SYD

Over 2500 items left at one of Australia’s busiest airports are looking for new homes, via charity auction of airport lost property.

Sydney International Airport is looking to shift a warehouse of lost cases and travel miscellany to raise money for the Harding Miller Education Foundation.

Along with over 300 pairs of lost earphones - one of the most commonly misplaced items - there are some more unusual objects going under the hammer this week.

A replica Darth Vader helmet and a haul of lost Star Wars memorabilia are among the lots, as well as a framed and autographed photo of Lionel Messi.

There are also more than 120 bottles of duty free liquor, absentmindedly left at the gate.

One of the most eye-catching listings is a white wedding dress, jilted at the check-in counter.

The Sydney Airport lost property auction has over 2500 lots, including second-hand luxury items and sports memorabilia. Photo / Hayden Buchanan, SYD

It’s one of Australia’s biggest lost property auctions, says Casi Prischl, director of Theodore Bruce Auctioneers.

“There are lots of hot items up for grabs this year, including laptops, headphones, tablets, bottles of brand-new perfume and some beautiful pieces of jewellery.”

Opening bids start at $10 and items must be picked up from the depot in Stanmore or a courier arranged at extra cost.

Need a new pair of shades - Sydney Airport lost property has over 200. Photo / Hayden Buchanan, SYD

With millions of passengers passing through New South Wales’ gateway to the world every month, the airport accumulates objects from every corner of the planet. While the airport says it works hard to reunite items with their rightful owners, what’s left for longer than 365 days is donated or auctioned off for charity.

“Our lost property auction is one of our most important charity events and with $1.6 million raised since 2013,” said Josh Clements, Sydney Airport General Manager of Corporate Affairs.

Proceeds from this year’s sale will go to funding school scholarships for girls in the Sydney suburbs around the airport.

“There’s something for everyone with plenty of great tech, clothing, accessories and beauty products as well as a host of unique items like a massage table, an electric scooter, a leaf blower and a quintessential Aussie favourite, a jaffle [toasted sandwich] maker.”

The online auction runs from May 4 to 12.

Property for sale does not include checked luggage, which is handled by airlines. Sydney Airport advises travellers tracking down lost luggage to contact their airline rather than hoping it will appear in the auction.

The 2024 Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction listings