Ron Twine, 74, will retire after working for 53 years as a flight attendant. Photo / Supplied

In a world where job-hopping is normal, it seems unimaginable that someone would stay in the same job for 52 years.

Yet, that’s exactly what 74-year-old Ron Twine has done.

Now, after more than half a century working as a flight attendant with Air New Zealand, he’s gearing up to wear his cabin crew uniform for the last time.

Ron and Nikki Twine have been married for more than 30 years. Photo / Supplied

Already, Twine is the longest-serving flight attendant in the airline’s history. He began his career at 21, in 1970 and decades later, he said he still loves the job, or lifestyle as Twine would say.

“Being a flight attendant isn’t a job, it’s a lifestyle and something that I have absolutely relished for 53 years. I’m going to find it really hard not to be with my friends and my flying family after next week,” he said.

Today, he’s off on his final “tour of duty”, flying to Canada where he will work his last flight, NZ23, which flies from Vancouver to Auckland and lands on Monday, June 19. He will officially retire on June 23.

Working as an international flight attendant hasn’t just been a source of employment for Twine, but a way to meet some incredible people including George Harrison from the Beatles, Cliff Richard, Brooke Shields, and, his now wife Nikki.

Ron Twine with his Air New Zealand colleagues in the 1970s and his wife Nikki, who he met at work. Photo / Supplied

“It was her first day as an international flight attendant for the airline when we met waiting for our luggage at Los Angeles Airport,” Twine said.

“I made a joke about Nikki’s suitcase being old and out of fashion, when my own was the exact same make and was held together with duct-tape”.

Three decades later, they’re still married and inseparable.

Twine was inspired to take a job as a flight attendant after embarking on some travel himself. Twine was working at a hotel in Tahiti in 1970, where he met a team of pilots and crew from Air New Zealand.

“It just sounded like the most incredible life, and it has been,” Twine said, adding that the time had passed quickly.

“It only seems like yesterday I put on my uniform for the first time, it really does.”

After he officially retires, Twine plans to dedicate more time to one of his most beloved hobbies, golf.

As for words of wisdom, Twine said anyone who loved travel and people should consider a job as a flight attendant.

“As a flight attendant, you wear so many hats, you take on the role of counsellor, nurse, babysitter, entertainer and the best part is you get to help people.”