Air New Zealand celebrates the anniversary of its first direct flight to Los Angeles in 1984. Photo / Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has released photos showing what flights looked like back in the 1980s. Judging from the pictures, it seems the shoulder pads have become much smaller and lounges have become far fancier in the four decades since.

The airline released the photos to celebrate 40 years of flying non-stop to the bright lights of Hollywood in Los Angeles, making it the longest-serving non-stop carrier on the route.

Since April 1, 1984, the route has operated more than 40,000 flights and carried 12 million passengers between Auckland and LA.

A Boeing 747 approaching LAX with its old livery. Photo / Supplied

The airline has flown to LA since December 1965 but had to stop in Nadi, Tahiti or Honolulu to refuel.

That the route has endured for 40 years indicates the enduring desire for Americans to visit New Zealand and Kiwis to head to Los Angeles, said the airline’s general manager of long-haul, Scott Carr.

“LA has long been a popular destination for Kiwis wanting to explore the city where movie magic is made,” Carr said.

The route is also popular as it serves as a gateway to each country, allowing people to fly directly to the US or New Zealand and then fly to other spots domestically.

The shoulder pads have shrunk but business class fare is still just as fancy. Photo / Supplied

To mark the occasion, the airline is asking Kiwis to share their favourite flying experience on the LA route over the decades. The best entry will win Premium Economy tickets for four to LA.

There will be no shortage of stories judging from the route’s history books.

In 2009, Air NZ held a “matchmaking flight” hosted by The Bachelor, and in 2003, LAX launched Air NZ’s Lord of the Rings livery with famous American actor Viggo Mortensen. The route also became the first routine commercial flight used by a British monarch in 1993 when Queen Elizabeth II flew to New Zealand.

A peek inside the old LAX lounge (and fashion). Photo / Supplied

Other noteworthy passengers include a Sumatran tiger bound for Auckland Zoo.

Air New Zealand has operated daily flights to Los Angeles since 1984, aside from a pause during the pandemic, and now runs 10 return services per week.