Air New Zealand's Great Kiwi Snack Off has received some inventive suggestions.

Air New Zealand has revealed 13 of the “most imaginative” suggestions submitted as part of its search for new Kiwi snacks to serve on board.

The airline recently launched a nationwide campaign called ‘The Great Kiwi Snack Off’ and invited snack suppliers to contribute ideas for new foods.

With less than a week left, the airline has shared 13 of the more unusual and creative ideas. The list includes snacks inspired by classic Kiwi foods from L&P and pavlova to Marmite and Kiwi onion dip.

Response to the campaign has been impressive according to Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

“We’ve been inundated with thousands of suppliers from all corners of the country ... and more than 250 making submissions, and we’re loving the creativity, passion and diversity that’s coming through,” she said.

“It’s clear that Kiwis are serious about their snacks and are eager to see their favourite treats onboard our flights.”

Geraghty said they were keeping many of the suggestions “under wraps for now” but said chips had been a hot topic, as well as a surprising amount of interest in healthier options.

“High protein snacks are also whetting appetites, along with a really great response from diet diverse companies, particularly plant-based food entrepreneurs, and approaches from social enterprises working with disabled New Zealanders and those reducing food waste.

Whatever snacks are chosen will get a lot of air time, literally and figuratively, as around 15 million snacks are served on board every year. Due to the quantity, Geraghty said they’d also be looking for snacks that “cater to a wide range of tastes and dietary needs”.

Food suppliers have until May 1 to visit Air New Zealand’s dedicated web page and submit their products for consideration.

13 most imaginative Kiwi infusions suggested so far: