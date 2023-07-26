Air New Zealand has partnered with Māori therapeutic skincare brand Aotea to share Rongoā Māori with the world. Video / Supplied

I don’t know if I’ve just spent too much time scrolling through Instagram pictures of friends cheers-ing Aperol Spritzes in Europe recently but something about a cocktail screams holiday to me.

It seems Air New Zealand and I think similarly; yesterday, the airline announced the launch of cocktails onboard international flights.

The bougie cocktails, made in collaboration with East Imperial (the kind of tonic brand you’d find in many Remuera fridges) will only be offered to Business Premier passengers flying on the New York or Chicago routes between late August to October.

While the first cocktail will be gin-based (using Tanqueray Gin) the airline said it would collect passenger feedback and then consider adding other cocktails to a seasonal rotation.

In the spirit of first-hand reporting, I selflessly volunteered to attend Air New Zealand’s launch event in Auckland City on Wednesday to try the brand-new drinks.

According to Air New Zealand, passengers have been ‘craving’ cocktails and I must admit, as much as I love a hearty glass of wine en route to an exciting destination, a cocktail just hits differently.

Sober travellers or those who would prefer not to drink can order a virgin version, no problem.

Okay, enough background, now on to the review.

Taste

Upon grabbing an orange G&T (as opposed to a berry option) I’m told to expect “floral and oily notes”, and “a burst of sherbetty citrus and rich ruby red grapefruit” before finishing with “dry herbaceous accents”. Despite my somewhat inexperienced palate, I do, in fact, pick up a sherbety burst of citrus, which is light, refreshing and a little tart. The tonic-to-gin amount is pretty perfect too. As G&Ts go, I’d be stoked to get this on a flight or at a bar.

Look

Since they’ll be served on a flight, I wasn’t expecting anything too outrageous in the way of garnishes or embellishments. The cocktail comes with what seems to be two-quarter slices of a slightly dehydrated orange, which look cute but do slightly disintegrate in the drink, so I would’ve preferred to go without.

Nutritional Value

Yes, cocktails are very much in the ‘treat’ category, but in 2023 you can have your plant-based, organic, preservative-free cake and eat it too. So, I’m pleased to hear East Imperial doesn’t use artificial flavours, sweeteners or preservatives and has a low sugar content compared to other tonics, which isn’t just better nutritionally but brings out the flavour of the gin.

Meanwhile, the gin is gin, meaning it’s around 47 per cent alcohol and little else.

Sustainability

Look, it’s not the first thing you may think of when enjoying a beverage but every little thing counts when trying to be a green traveller. Eco-conscious travellers will be pleased to know East Imperial uses natural ingredients, which are sourced sustainably, something Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said was a reason they were chosen.

“We couldn’t be prouder to collaborate with East Imperial, who share our love for all things natural and sustainable,” she said.