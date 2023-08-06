The Uluru region is home to two of Australia's most famous rock formations, a mighty canyon and an ancient indigenous culture rich in story, dance and art. Photo / Kate Flowers

The Uluru region is home to two of Australia's most famous rock formations, a mighty canyon and an ancient indigenous culture rich in story, dance and art. Photo / Kate Flowers

It’s highly likely you’ve dreamed of seeing Uluru, but even in your wildest dreams, you probably haven’t seen it by bike, hike ... and camel!

Cycling Uluru

There are few natural sites more globally recognisable than Australia’s Uluru, in Matutjara.

The dense red arkose rock spanning 9.4km in circumference in the beating heart of the Northern Territory sits before me. Today we’re biking it.

There are several guided tour options if you want to learn about Uluru on your journey. However, if you’re like me, and you struggle to remain in a pack, the audio tour devices are a fab option.

As I wind my way around on the rental cruiser, local voices share stories, histories and facts about the area. Its geolocation technology means it starts each new section when you get there, so there’s no need to slow down or speed up for the rest of the group. It also provides valuable information on which areas are sacred and where photography is not allowed.

Uluru from the car, sunset picture stop. Photo / Katie Harris

Walking Kata Tjuta

There are two main walks at Kata Tjuta and thankfully for me, especially after a morning sweating it out around Uluru, we choose the easier one: The Walpa Gorge. The 40-minute return walk is a gentle incline surrounded by native plants and a spearwood grove.

Inside the Walpa Gorge walk. Photo / Katie Harris

If you’re after something a bit meatier, the Valley of the Winds Walk should be right up your alley. I’m told the steep 7.4km track gives way to breathtaking views, but it can be dangerous in the heat so checking the weather report and bringing plenty of water is vital.

The camels

I probably wouldn’t have counted a sunrise camel ride as a workout before visiting Uluru. My legs after an hour-and-a-half riding my camel, Dr Phil (also known as Doc), would now beg to differ.

There really is nothing like seeing a new landscape from camelback. Sure, a bike is great, but it’s no Dr Phil. Not only are you seeing Uluru from up high, you also get to chill out while the camel guides you through the tussock as the sun meets the day.

Camel Riding in Uluru. Photo / Katie Harris

Yes. I had to wake up before the birds do, but it was worth it, and cracking into a hot tea and damper after our camel tour made the journey even sweeter.

Respecting Uluru

Uluru-Kata Tjuta, and the area’s landscape, is culturally significant for the Aṉangu indigenous people.

In decades past, tourists hiked the mound. A scar from the former track is seared into the rock. Memorialising a time when the sacred place was trodden on and used without the traditional owner’s approval.

As a tourist, it’s important to remember that it is only because of the generosity of the traditional owners that we are allowed to access such a sacred site. Given this, learning and respecting their wishes is non-negotiable.

When visiting Uluru you’ll notice there are signs alerting you to culturally sensitive areas where photography is prohibited. If you are still unsure, I would recommend using the audio touring device available at the Ayers Rock Resort or joining an in-person tour.

