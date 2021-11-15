A Life in Travel: Broods' singer Georgia Nott

Driving over Wainui Hill to the inviting beaches of Golden Bay. Photo / Getty

Broods singer Georgia Nott shares her favourite Kiwi holiday memories.

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in NZ?

When we were kids we would pack up our entire lives (including a full-sized fridge) and head to Tukurua beach in Golden Bay for a couple of weeks. They were the longest two weeks of the summer, spent in the ocean and around a fire on the beach in the evenings. We would see our "camping friends" and embrace the Tākaka scene completely. We started the Space Island shoot out that way. That's where a lot of the beach footage was shot. It's mind-blowing and prehistoric.

Broods' singer Georgia Nott shares her fondest holiday memories. Photo / Supplied

Where is your favourite off-the-beaten-track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

During those two weeks in Golden Bay each summer, we had a tradition of going to the dunes. That was definitely off the beaten track. I'm not really sure we were allowed to be there honestly. But the dunes sit right on the coast and it looks like if you squinted you could see a dinosaur across the valley hanging out with some sheep.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

Maybe Rotorua? There are some extremely magic things going on there. I visited last summer and the land has so many stories. Walking through volcanic valleys and sitting under 35C waterfalls. It feels like a fantasy place.

What's your dream NZ roadtrip?

Northland! It's the most beautiful place I've ever been. It's a very sacred place with a lot of rich history embedded in the land and you can feel it. You also have to carry with you a deep respect for that history.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

Luxury holidays are over-rated. The best way to do NZ is to drive around, sleep in a van and stop to enjoy it, often.

