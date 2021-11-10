Fiordland cruise seeks volunteers on special conservation mission to Dusky Sound

24 voluntourists have the opportunity to give back to Fiordland on this seven-day conservation trip. Photo / Supplied

Fancy a busman's holiday to Dusky Sound?

One of Fiordland's most recognisable adventure ships is looking for 24 volunteers to help maintain the sounds over the summer in a unique working holiday.

The Milford Wanderer is looking to take a crew of voluntourists to Tamatea Dusky Sound for a seven-day itinerary of heritage and wildlife conservation.

A partnership programme between RealNZ and the Department of Conservation, the ship's operator says the trip has come about through an interest in "conservation enabled tourism".

Equally pressing is the chance to finish overdue repair works delayed by Covid Lockdowns.

"More people now want sustainable, enriching travel choices that offer the chance to stay longer, travel slower, learn more and give back to the special places they visit," says RealNZ's chief conservation officer Paul Norris.

Repair works are long overdue at these sites after the last maintenance trip was cancelled by the August snap lockdown.

Destinations include the home of New Zealand's first ranger Richard Henry on Pigeon Island and Captain Cook's observatory at Astronomer's Point.

"These sites are incredibly difficult to access to maintain, so the offer from RealNZ, to provide volunteers, travel and accommodation on the Wanderer was really timely - otherwise, we'd be really struggling now to get it done in time for summer," says Grant Tremain, Te Anau Principal Ranger for DoC.

Visitors' workloads will be more strenuous than setting a few token predator traps. Jobs needing to be done include fixing wooden boardwalks and resurfacing gravel roads in Dusky Sound.

It's a chance to see some of the places rarely visited by tourists and make a positive difference in a part of the country with links to the early history of New Zealand conservation and exploration.

However, you will have to pay for the privilege. The price for guests is $1599 each.

This price includes board, all meals and travel from Manapouri. DoC will be providing all equipment and two rangers to guide the expeditions.

The trip departs on 18 December and, if successful, will be run annually to complete restoration work at these sites.