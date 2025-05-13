Overnight stays and no sea days

If you prefer exploring on shore to sailing, a quiet season cruise is ideal for pursuing your passion for exploration. During peak season, the number of ships in port can make it difficult (and expensive) for cruise lines to dock overnight. In winter, it’s a different story, with some sailings offering multiple nights in sought-after ports like Athens or a second visit to a popular spot like Ephesus during the voyage so travellers can delve more deeply into the history of this fascinating destination. Quiet season cruises also tend to have fewer sea days so you can maximise your time in port.

Cruise fares during the Mediterranean’s low season can drop by up to 50%. Photo / 123RF

Support the local economy

Sailing during the low season is a way for cruisers to support the local economy by spending time in cities during the quieter months when things are quieter and business can be slow. Not only will your tourist dollars be especially welcome, you’ll also find cheaper prices for things like tours which can help take the sting out of the poor exchange rate with the Euro.

Cruise fare savings galore

I’m not kidding when I say you can make your holiday dollar go further. For example, prices for Viking Ocean Cruises’ Iconic Western Mediterranean sailings can drop by almost half during the quiet season, bringing this cruise down from its busy season peak of NZ$10,745 to NZ$5980 per person. If you’re on a tighter budget, MSC’s seven-night round-trip Mediterranean sailings go down from NZ$1500 to NZ$1080. Keep an eye out for last-minute specials and you could save even more.

Accommodation is cheaper

It’s not just your cruise fare that costs less during Europe’s quiet season. Low-season airfares are generally cheaper too, and so is accommodation. When the summer crowds have gone home, hotels throughout Europe offer deals to tempt travellers to make a booking, making this the perfect time to enjoy a longer pre- or post-cruise stay or extend your trip. Whether you’re on a tight budget or like the idea of staying somewhere nicer than you could usually afford, it’s a win-win.

Shorter (or no) queues

If you’re visiting one of Europe’s most popular ports, the lure of shorter queues at museums, art galleries and attractions during the quiet season is particularly appealing. It’s easier to get tickets to popular attractions too, as these are less likely book out in advance like they do in peak season. And when you get there, you don’t have to shuffle through security or along the Vatican’s corridors with hundreds of other people all trying to see the same thing.

Go sightseeing without the usual throngs of people. Photo / 123RF

Seasonal touring highlights

Along with shorter queues, fewer crowds and more comfortable temperatures, there are also different touring options to look forward to. In winter, cruise lines can add seasonal activities to their programme, like experiencing Carnevale di Venezia in Venice, visiting an olive orchard during the winter harvest or strolling through Christmas markets in Rome or Barcelona. The lack of crowds also allows for more flexibility when you’re out sightseeing, as it’s easier to step away from your tour group to look at something without losing sight of them.

Winter cruises feature seasonal events like Venice’s Carnevale and Christmas markets in Rome. Photo / 123RF

More comfortable sightseeing

After almost passing out on a walking tour during peak season when Rome was heaving with people, temperatures climbed to 42C and seeing the sights felt like a test of our physical endurance instead of a great day out, I can thoroughly recommend sightseeing when the weather is cooler. With the effects of global warming continuing to be felt throughout Europe, there’s never been a better time to visit during the low-season and see the sights minus the searing summer heat.

Off season bargains may not last

Perhaps the most important reason to book a quiet season cruise now is these incredible deals may not last. With so many good reasons to cruise the Mediterranean during the quiet season, more and more travellers are beginning to discover how good sailing at this time can be. In coming years, particularly if temperatures continue to soar, the quiet season may simply become less busy than other times of the year and be integrated into the regular cruising calendar – with prices to match.