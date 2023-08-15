Sort the thrill-seekers from sedate explorers during an outdoorsy family trip to Rotorua this winter, writes Ceana Priest.

Striking a balance between heart-pumping activities and laid-back strolls can often be tricky on family adventures, especially when juggling various ages. Luckily, a trip to Rotorua provides experiences for all enthusiasm levels and ages, from the forest floor to dangling high in ancient tree-top canopies, sliding around in inflatable balls bouncing down grassy slopes, to checking out the city’s cutest farmyard residents. Here are six wintery adventures for the whānau to tick off while visiting this thermally heated hot spot.

Te Auheke Track / Cascades Track | Lake Ōkataina

The Te Auheke Cascade features a 10m-high waterfall that becomes particularly beautiful after heavy rain. At night, the cliff along the trail lights up with thousands of glow-worms. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Offering some of the best forest bathing in Rotorua year-round, this 10m-high waterfall becomes even more swoon-worthy after a heavy downpour when cascading waterfalls drench the moss-covered cliff, creating shallow pools beneath lush native ferns. Linger after dusk to watch the unassuming cliff face five minutes along the trail light up the forest with thousands of twinkly glow-worms danging from mossy strands.

Information: Allow 60 minutes return. Walking only. Located beside the Ōkataina Outdoor Education Centre playing fields on Lake Ōkataina Rd — about 35 minutes from Rotorua. No dogs.

Zorb | Rotorua

For a dose of adrenaline, ZORB Rotorua lets you roll down a hill inside an inflatable ball filled with warm water. Photo / Joel McDowell

Plummet down the flanks of Mount Ngongotahā in an inflatable ball while sloshing about in toasty warm water. Jump onboard these Kiwi-invented orbs with 40 litres of warm water, down fast, straight tracks, even steeper tracks, or catch some big air on sweeping corners and drops — all while careening over the landscape. Then afterwards, jump into toasty hot tubs to warm up, watch all the action and take a breather before hopping on board for more downhill thrills. This family bucket list activity provides some seriously memorable, drenching memories. Bring a selfie stick to capture all the emotions.

Information: Open 7 days from 9am to 5pm. Non-watery options are available. Minimum age 5 years old. Prices start from $40 per person. 525 Ngongotahā Rd, Fairy Springs. Visit zorb.com

Redwood Memorial Grove Track | Whakarewarewa Forest

Take a family-friendly stroll through a forest of enormous redwoods and across boardwalks over thermal pools. Photo / Rod Hill, Dreamstime

Cramming all the highlights of Whakarewarewa Forest into one walk, this short family-friendly stroll through a forest of enormous redwoods and across boardwalks skimming the surface of emerald-coloured thermal pools is one of the best free local adventures. Wander beneath towering California redwoods, some more than 67m high, and cross clear thermal pools — look for critters scooting across the water’s surface. The sheltered trail returns to the car park, close to Indiana Jones-style jungle bridges looping through the canopy 25m up — book a trip with Redwoods Treewalk (treewalk.co.nz) to walk among the forest giants.

Information: Allow 30 minutes for the 2km loop. Suitable for walking and buggies. Toilets available. Start beside Redwoods i-SITE on Titokorangi Drive. Dogs on leads.

Agrodome | Rotorua

Attend a stage show that details different sheep breeds and includes shearing, cow hand-milking demonstrations, and working dog shows. Photo / Agrodome

Discover what happens behind farm fences with this hilarious stage show that informatively romps through sheep breeds, with shearing and cow hand-milking demonstrations before the working dogs tear in, bounding across unfazed sheep and rounding up ducks. Watch 19 sheep breeds trot on to the stage — a cheeky bunch stealing each others’ food. Kids can milk the cow and feed the lambs before diving for wool confetti tossed into the crowd. Then after the show, don’t miss seeing the baby alpaca and cuddling Shaun the Sheep before clambering on to tractor-pulled covered trailers for a guided tour around a working farm to feed the sheep, cattle, deer and llamas, followed by a honey-tasting session at the kiwifruit orchard. Entertain the kids on the drive home by guessing the breeds of woolly blobs on the surrounding hillsides.

Information: Family passes from $120. Cafe and playground are available. The farm show operates three times per day. Bookings required. agrodome.co.nz

Puarenga Track | Eight Mile Road

Be surrounded by native forests and across rustic wooden bridges spanning pure spring water, great for mountain biking or walking. Photo / Rod Hill, Dreamstime

Weave beneath ponga ferms and across rustic wooden bridges spanning pure spring water on this bike and walking trail. It’s an excellent adventure for youngsters finding their mountain biking mojo, but even without two wheels, this shady patch of native forest will keep young explorers entertained for at least an hour or two. Bring togs for a post-adventure dip in cedar tubs filled with piping hot spring water at the nearby Secret Spot Hot Tubs — bookings are required at secretspot.nz.

Information: Allow 60 minutes to explore. Parking at the end of Waipa Bypass Rd. Follow 8 Mile Gate Rd to the trailhead on Larch Rd.

Rotorua Canopy Tours | Rotorua

Voted the world’s best nature experience, this family adventure perfectly blends eco-tourism with thrilling ziplining descents surrounded by ancient trees. Dansey Rd Scenic Reserve is a short drive from the tour’s headquarters, where kilometres of ziplines high above the forest floor are strung among the regenerating forest. Borne from Kiwi ingenuity at its finest, the eco-tour founders fired a humble jandal and wire from a spud gun to find the original ziplining routes. For the nervous, the hilarious guides cleverly weave safety talks among much mirth before visitors launch off platforms — some 22m above the forest floor — across forested valleys. Friendly toutouwai/North Island robins swoop down for hand feeding, and birdsong is returning to the reserve, helped by a percentage of each tour paying for pest eradication.

Information: Must be aged over 6 years for the Original Tour and 10 years for the Ultimate and Twilight Tours. Family packages start from $379. canopytours.co.nz

Ceana Priest is the author of the kid-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks outdoorkid.co.nz