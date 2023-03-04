Women are travelling solo more than ever. Photo / Getty Images

Women are travelling independently more than ever and with International Women’s Day celebrated this week (Wednesday, March 8) Amy Bizzarri has sourced 23 of the best female-friendly solo travel adventures for 2023.

Settle into a treetop abode in Jamaica

The all-inclusive Sunset at the Palms is a treehouse-style resort just steps from a pristine stretch of beach in Negril, Jamaica. Soak up the sun, snorkel, swim, or relax on the private veranda of your peaceful treetop abode during the day; at night, the resort hosts live reggae music, dancing lessons, and Jamaican cooking and cocktail-crafting classes. It’s also the only resort that hired a goat, Betty, and her brood, to lead the landscaping team: guests can interact with the beloved herd during weekly nature tours that highlight the resort’s unique flora and fauna. thepalmsjamaica.com

The all-inclusive Sunset at the Palms is a treehouse-style resort. Photo / Sunset Palms

Cycle the culinary highlights of Sardinia

Experience the culinary specialities of Sardinia’s coast and mountains and discover the island’s cultural roots while cycling some of its most scenic roads with chef Gabrielle Hamilton, as part of Tourissimo’s 7-day tour. Cycle from the sea, where you’ll sample Carloforte tuna, one of the most valuable varieties in the world, and “Burrida a sa Casteddaia,” a typical dish from Cagliari containing catfish and nuts, then head up into the mountains, where you’ll taste one of the oldest breads in the world, pane carasau. tourissimo.travel

Witness a solar eclipse sailing the coast of Mexico

Experience the wonders of the cosmos from the comfort of a luxury ocean liner. Holland America’s 22-Day Solar Eclipse & Circle Hawaii sails along the coast of Mexico, where you’ll experience a total solar eclipse on the high seas before crossing the Pacific Ocean and circling Hawaii. Holland America is well-known for catering to solo cruisers and Koningsdam (the ship you’ll board for this cosmos voyage) has 12 solo cabins. The cruise line also has a dedicated Singles Partner Programme, an initiative that partners guests with other solo travellers, if they wish. hollandamerica.com

Set off on a trek in search of gorillas

Come face to face with gorillas in the wild as you set off on the trek of a lifetime in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest with Intrepid Travel. On this 9-day trip, you’ll search for mountain gorillas in their natural habitat and spend an hour in their company once sought. You’ll also have the privilege of taking part in a gorilla naming ceremony and because you’re travelling with Intrepid, groups are small and safety is a priority. intrepidtravel.com

Come face to face with gorillas on an Intrepid Travel tour. Photo / Intrepid Travel

Self-care in the Himalayas

Situated at the Himalayan foothills in Northern India on a 40ha Maharaja’s Palace Estate, the Ananda Spa resort in the Himalayas offers active adventures such as guided mountain treks or white water rafting across the mighty Ganges with an extensive menu of more than 80 Aruyvedic-focused body and beauty treatment at the onsite, 2230sq m spa. anandaspa.com

Ananda Spa resort in the Himalayas features a spa that covers more than 2200sq m. Photo / Ananda in the Himalayas

Combine remote work with an immersive stay

Sojrn is an innovative, female-founded travel programme that combines immersive stays with experiential learning by hosting month-long, mini-live-abroad experiences. Work remotely with other people from around the world as you experience daily life in destinations such as Bali and Barcelona, Mexico City, and Medellin. sojrn.travel

Enjoy a White Lotus-style holiday in Sicily

Enjoy a White Lotus-style vacay minus the high jinks: The ADLER Spa Resort SICILIA blends seamlessly into the rugged Sicilian landscape. Treat yourself to a week of wellness therapies, yoga, and farm-to-table cuisine. The resort boasts an enormous spa and direct access to the beach as well as an assortment of excursions to fully immerse yourself in Sicily’s culture and cuisine. adler-resorts.com

Sleep in a floating wine barrel on Prince Edward Island

Canada’s Prince Edward Island is beloved by many as the setting of L.M. Montgomery’s beloved Anne of Green Gables series. At Nellie’s Landing in Murray Harbour, guests sleep in moored houseboats or panoramic wine barrels. Explore local wineries, then return to your wine barrel abode and kick back at your own floating tiki bar with views of the harbour. nellieslanding.com

At Nellie’s Landing, guests sleep in moored houseboats or panoramic wine barrels. Photo / Supplied

Soak in Kyoto’s thermal springs

The Mitsui Kyoto hotel, located in the heart of Kyoto boasts a private onsen, a tranquil thermal spa powered by natural hot springs situated 1000m beneath the hotel property. Explore the sights and sounds of vibrant Kyoto, the imperial capital of Japan for more than 1000 years, and return to your hotel for revitalising spa treatments inspired by traditional medicine. hotelthemitsui.com

The Mitsui Kyoto, located in the heart of Kyoto boasts a private onsen. Photo / Miyuki Kaneko

Ride the roads of Rome

Ride on the back of a vintage Vespa with your own personal driver in Rome. Various companies offer Vespa city tours, both with your own driver or a guide that you’ll follow (mean moped skills required). You’ll take in all the must-see sights such as the Colosseum and a dip into Vatican City. Your guides are fluent in English and will stop for photo opportunities as well as to pick up some of Italy’s incredible food. withlocals.com

Taste your way through the Balkans

Hike lush national parks, wander quaint villages, and indulge in the culinary delights of the Balkans on a 12-day guided journey through Croatia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia with Intrepid Travel: The Balkans Real Food Adventure. Picnic on the banks of the Treska River, master the art of the perfect pastry with the village women of Janche, and visit a centuries-old olive press outside of Kotor. intrepidtravel.com

Live la pura vida in Costa Rica

Experience Costa Rica’s wellness-focused, pura vida lifestyle at Hotel Nantipa - A Tico Beach Experience: Located in Santa Teresa, one of the five official Blue Zones in the world, the resort offers activities guaranteed to boost your happiness ― yoga, surfing, fishing, horseback riding, and simply relaxing on the private beach. nantipa.com

Experience yoga at Hotel Nantipa, Costa Rica’s wellness-focused resort. Photo / Hotel Nantipa

Celebrate the 700th birthday of Vilnius, Lithuania

In 2023, the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius will celebrate its 700th anniversary. Celebrate the city with scenic hot-air balloon rides over the Old Town (the entire city centre is a Unesco World Heritage Site), a lyrical opera resurrected from the 17th century and an international music festival: As Young As Vilnius. Vilnius 700th birthday website.

Wine, dine, and unwind in Dijon, France

Get lost in Dijons’s brand-new Cite Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin (International City of Gastronomy and Wine), a massive complex with restaurants and a wine cellar where you can sample 250+ wines by the glass, as well as a cooking school, and a hotel, all situated at the starting point of Burgundy’s quintessential wine route, Route des Grands Crus. citedelagastronomie-dijon.fr/

Experience the customs, and culture of Pakistan

Join Intrepid Travel on their 15-day Pakistan Expedition tour and hike to remote mountain villages to experience the food, customs, and culture that make the world’s fifth-most populous country, Pakistan, so unique. As part of the experience, you’ll visit a local women’s group supported by the Aga Khan Foundation and enjoy lunch at a cafe run by the local women. intrepidtravel.com

Join Intrepid Travel on their 15-day Pakistan Expedition tour. Photo / Intrepid Travel

" "

Discover Mozambique’s natural beauty

Mozambique is dedicated to protecting 17 per cent of its land. At the brand-new, eco-luxury Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira, 40 private pool villas with stunning oceanfront views of the pristine Indian Ocean immerse guests in Mozambique’s natural beauty. banyantree.com

Sail the Nile

Sail the iconic Egyptian river aboard a luxury cruise boat and see some of the world’s most treasured ancient landmarks with Ama Waterways and their 7-night Secrets of Egypt and The Nile itinerary. The cruise company regularly features solo traveller specials, including discounts on staterooms and waived single supplement fees on certain ships. Keep your eye on their website for details. amawaterways.com/ships/amadahlia-river-cruise-ship/itineraries/2023

Venture to The Arctic

Venture into the Arctic as you sail the Eastern shore of Greenland aboard the National Geographic Resolution ship. Kayak alongside icebergs, visit some of the most remote villages on Earth and meet the walruses and whales that call this under-explored corner of the globe home. au.expeditions.com

Plan a trip around South Africa’s music festivals

South Africa hosts epic music festivals, including the massive Cape Town International Jazz Festival and AfrikaBurn, South Africa’s take on Burning Man. Plan a trip to South Africa to coincide with the one(s) that take your fancy.

Dine your way around Bangkok

The 2023 Michelin Bangkok guide features 35-starred restaurants. Explore the vibrant dining scene in a city where even humble market food stands prepare dishes with so much care and creativity they’re honoured in the Michelin guide.

Explore Bangkok's revered food markets. Photo / Getty Images

See the awe-inspiring Aurora Borealis

Home to towering mountain peaks, massive glaciers, and gorgeous fjords, Iceland is an unforgettable experience. On a tour of Iceland’s Golden Circle with G Adventures: Iceland Northern Lights & Golden Circle, travellers can take a dip in geothermal hot springs, hike lava caves, and witness the otherworldly Aurora Borealis. gadventures.com

Hike into the Amazon jungle

Anavilhanas Jungle Lodge, northwest of Manaus, Brazil, recently opened an off-grid “advanced base” where adventurous travellers can set off on hikes through the jungle home of giant armadillos, jaguars, and pumas. en.anavilhanaslodge.com

Embrace your inner cowgirl in Colorado

Not far from Rocky Mountain National Park, C Lazy U Ranch invites guests to transform into cowgirls: The all-inclusive guest ranch features classic dude-ranch activities (such as trail rides) and modern amenities (like a creekside spa). There are also week-long themed stays dedicated to women. clazyu.com