$225 RATs, 'unsafe' destinations and Covid cover: Your travel questions answered

Portugal has food and wine, beaches, history, culture ... and one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Photo / Nick Karvounis, Unsplash

Portugal has food and wine, beaches, history, culture ... and one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Photo / Nick Karvounis, Unsplash

No, cruising is not dead.

That's according to NZ Herald travel editor Stephanie Holmes, who kindly volunteered to take part in a live Q&A with Premium subscribers this afternoon as we all try to get to grips with new Omicron-era travel rules.

Travel journalist Sarah Pollok and Flight Centre air & product manager Jen Staples made up our expert trio, and they had their work cut out - queries covered everything from supervised RATs to Covid insurance and testing requirements in Bulgaria.

As well as the practical stuff, our experts picked their top destinations in the South Pacific and Europe for 2022.

Here's a roundup of today's Q&A.

Andrew B: I have a seven week trip to the UK in June (transit through Vancouver). Will I have to pre-test in both directions?

Sarah P: Hi Andrew, according to the UK government, "If you do qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, you do not need to take a test before travel." If you had both vaccines in NZ (Pfizer BioNTech) and had the second more than 14 days before arrival, you're good to go.

However, you will absolutely need a pre-departure test to arrive back into New Zealand.

Kisor P: My wife is travelling to the UK to see her mother (May). She is flying directly to the UK, transiting through Dubai. She is a British citizen and has permanent residency for New Zealand. What are her requirements to travel there (UK) and on her return to NZ, once again she will be transiting through Dubai.

Jen S: Under the current rules, if your wife is fully vaccinated, she can enter the UK without a pre-departure test. She will just need to download her International Vaccine Certificate before she goes to the airport and to complete a Passenger Locator form three days before she arrives in the UK.

To return to NZ - she'll need a pre-departure test within 48 hours of leaving the UK, her International Vaccine Certificate and will need to complete the Nau Mai Ra arrivals form.

Your local travel agent will be able to guide you through this new process.

Simon M: Hi, I am thinking about going to Sydney for a business trip for a few days. A bit confused by the testing requirements. Is a supervised RAT test sufficient for pre departure testing to leave NZ and return? Also only one flight per day Auckland-Syd not making things easy.

Rapid antigen tests for international flights don't come cheap - so far. Photo / Chris Weissenborn

Sarah P: Hi Simon, you're exactly right! Both the Australian and NZ Government will accept a medical certificate as proof of a negative Rapid Antigen Test taken under medical supervision within 24 hours before your flight's scheduled departure.

Jane S: Do you still need a negative PCR to board the plane in Australia if you are fully vaccinated?

Sarah P: Hi Jane, yes. Currently the Australian government will accept one of the below for most fully vaccinated travellers:

- negative PCR or other Nucleic Acid Amplification Test taken within 3 days before your flight's scheduled departure OR

- medical certificate as proof of a negative Rapid Antigen Test taken under medical supervision within 24 hours before your flight's scheduled departure

Read more here.

Gregory S: Who can supervise a predeparture RAT test in NZ?

Sarah P: Hi Gregory, a great question. MOH have said pharmacies can offer supervised RATs for retail sale for international travel. The trouble is, many pharmacies are waiting for retail stock to arrive (the tests you can freely collect around NZ are supplied by MOH and should not be used for personal use for international travel). Anecdotally, we have heard of GPs and medical clinics offering to supervise a RAT for a fee, but you would be responsible for providing the RAT and making sure it is recognised by the destination you fly to.

Moderator N: Hi Stephanie, Jen and Sarah - thanks for your time today. A quick question from a colleague - my partner and I are keen to have a South Pacific island holiday about July/August this year with our two grown-up kids (16 and 22). Probably 6/7 nights. Any destinations you'd recommend? Are we likely to find decent deals? Thanks.

Stephanie H: My personal recommendations for South Pacific include the Cook Islands and Fiji - both offer something for everyone in your family.

Rarotonga has good opportunities to get out and about outside of your resort - it's easy to get around the island (by bus, e-bike, scooter, or rental car), there are some great cafes and bars for dining, and plenty of activities to keep you entertained - snorkelling, diving, hiking, cycling, spa treatments, and more. There's a good range of accommodation too.

Jen S: The Cook Islands and Fiji are my top picks for South Pacific travel. Both are great family-friendly destinations, with a range of accommodation options and activities. They also have robust Covid safety protocols in place and are ready to welcome Kiwis back.

The Cook Islands are at the top of our experts' list for South Pacific travel. Photo / Cook Islands Tourism

Kathy K: Why are international flight RAT tests so expensive? Ours costing $225 each! Same cost as our flight. Ridiculous!

Sarah P: Hi Kathy, thanks for the question. It can be frustrating to have additional costs added onto travel. While a RAT seems simple, if you go to a professional clinic the fee likely covers costs we aren't aware of, from paying a highly trained professional to supervise the test, to covering international laboratory accreditation. As with most things, tests overseas are likely cheaper due to the competition in larger markets pushing down prices. As we see more places like pharmacies offer supervised RATs, and more people wanting them, we assume they'll become less expensive.

Alistair B: The government's Safe Travel website still said on Saturday no country is safe even after the rules changed apparently on Friday. Will the travel advisory change? Will travel insurance be impacted?

Sarah P: Hi Marcus, as of Saturday, MFAT removed their global travel advisory (where almost all places were level 4), and have ranked areas/countries on a scale of 1-4 depending on safety risks, as they did pre-pandemic.

You're correct, no countries are 'Level 1' yet. This is means the experts at MFAT do not yet consider travel to other countries to be as safe from a safety/security perspective as staying in NZ. This could be because the risk of overseas governments enacting strict and immediate Covid-19 border closure is still very possible, so there is a risk to people who choose to travel.

2/ Travel insurance will be impacted, in a positive way, as many insurers will cover destinations that are deemed Level 1 or 2. Currently, 92 destinations are either entirely or partly categorised as Level 2.

Mike W: I'm flying to France at the end of this week for a funeral. Would appreciate any advice you can give. Specifically info re getting appropriate French-recognised Covid documentation when I arrive (I'll need to take internal transport, so hope to get documentation sorted at the airport on arrival if possible); and a recommendation re which travel insurance to get so I don't need to spend as much time researching policies for Covid-related cover/eventualities. And anything else that I may not have thought of requiring for this trip. Many thanks.

Jen S: Hi Mike. To enter France you must be fully vaccinated, no more than 270 days before arrival (so for most that means having a booster too), have your International Vaccine Certificate and have completed a pre-arrival form.

In terms of insurance, SafeTravel lifted the blanket 'do not travel' advisory for the world on Saturday which makes getting insurance much easier. We recommend discussing your options with your local travel agent or insurance provider.

Maureen H: My partner has a temp resident visa and he wants to go back to UK (UK passport holder) to see his children and return ... will he be permitted to return to NZ and not go through quarantine?

Jen S: Hi Maureen. Specifics on temporary resident visa holders are not outlined in the government's phased reopening plan, to make sure your partner can re-enter it would be best to contact Immigration NZ and confirm which step of the border re-opening plan his specific visa type applies to.

Christine G: Most insurance cover I've seen covers cancellation in the event that you catch Covid but doesn't cover border closures. I could buy a flexifare on Air NZ but they are really expensive. I worry that the government will suddenly close the borders, especially if a new variant emerges. What advice can you give?

Also, if you are going to Australia what tests/certificates do you need at each end?

Jen S: Hi Christine. Air NZ have an international flexibility policy in place until 30 June 2022 where you can cancel your booking prior to departure and put it in credit and rebook within 12 months.

From 1 July 2022 onwards standard rules apply where you'd be able to make a date change for a fee. If you're concerned – a flexi ticket will give the most flexibility.

Sarah P: Hi Christine, for travel to Australia you'll need the following Covid-19 related documentation:

- International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

- A Digital Passenger Declaration, completed within 72 hours before your flight

- A pre-departure COVID-19 test

You can see the specifics here.

The same goes for returning to NZ; you'll need your Vaccination Certificate, a declaration form, and pre-departure test.

www.covid.19.govt.nz has details.

Laurie S: I have read the advice to Christine G above. Can you tell me what is the situation regarding crossing state borders in Australia for travellers from NZ?

Ideally we would like to fly into Melbourne and fly from there to Albury NSW to see our son and grandchildren.

Stephanie H: Rules do change between states - some are ok with visitors being double-vaccinated, others are requiring a booster. And the Australian government has said: "it is the responsibility of travellers to know the requirements at state borders which are set by the territory governments." You should check the rules for each state you're planning to visit, and make sure you meet all requirements. You can find some more information in our story here.

Sarah O: I have a Kiwi friend from the UK looking to come home for a week to see her parents in late March. Apart from a RAT test on arrival and proof of vaccination, will she have to provide anything else on arrival? Eg a declaration that she hasn't been in contact with anyone who has Covid or something similar?

Sarah P: Hi Sarah, exciting for your friend! Aside from a pre-departure test and proof of vaccination, she'll need to apply for a 'My Vaccine Pass' as this is required for entry to most events and many businesses, like hospitality. That can be done here.

Additionally, you're right, she'll need to complete a declaration form before she departs for New Zealand. The form can be found here.

Moderator N: A couple of questions from others in the Herald newsroom:

1. Not many countries have dealt with Covid as well as NZ, what countries look like good places to visit based on Covid response / safety to you?

2. I figure that with tourism all around the world slammed by the pandemic (and a lot of operators going out of business), some destinations should be offering really good cheap deals. What's the best bargains out there at the moment?

Stephanie H: 1) Portugal is looking like a great option for European holidays - the country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world (91% of the population double vaccinated, and more than 60% have had their boosters). It's a beautiful country with a lot to see and do - food and wine, beaches, history, culture...

Pre-pandemic I did a cycling tour there with Exodus Travel - we went down the Atlantic coast from Porto to Lisbon and it was an absolutely brilliant trip. I highly recommend it!

Sarah P: 1) From a general safety perspective, MFAT have also just removed their global 'Do not travel' advisory and placed countries in one of four categories according to how safe they are to visit. Most travel insurance policies won't cover travel to destinations classed Level 3 or 4, and since no countries are deemed Level 1 yet, the Level 2 list is a great place to start. Read more here.

Moderator N: ....and a few more in-house questions:

- I'm a huge fan of visiting America, but some places there look like Covid basketcases - which parts of the US are going to be more safe than others?

- I'm hanging out to travel again, but am worried about risk of catching Covid on a long-haul flight? What's to stop it spreading in the cabin?...

- Will you ever go on a cruise ship again?

Sarah P: Risk of Covid on a long-haul flight: Unfortunately, this is one worry that has become a little worse with Omicron.

According to the International Air Transport Association's medical adviser, David Powell, the best tactics are: fly business class (if possible), avoid face-to-face contact and frequently touched surfaces, try not to be unmasked at the same time as someone next to you e.g. during meals.

Also, don't underestimate the protection offered by N95 masks and strong hand sanitiser.

Stephanie H: I'd suggest Hawaii as a great place to visit in the States - it had a decent Covid response, low death rates and low transmission rates. Plus, it's an absolutely wonderful destination for Kiwis - all the beauty of the Pacific Islands, but with the incredible shopping, food, nightlife and hospitality you'd expect from big American cities.

And yes, I will definitely go on a cruise ship again! I'll be looking to do more river cruising in Europe - which is a great place to start for anyone who has never cruised before. Smaller ships, fewer passengers and you get right to the heart of destinations.

Donald M: Is a RAT test supervised by a pharmacist accepted by Air New Zealand and Australian and NZ authorities? Is a RAT test supervised by a registered nurse accepted by Air New Zealand and Australian and NZ authorities?

Sarah P: Hi Donald. The Australian Government state the RAT can be supervised by a pharmacist and/or registered nurse. Anecdotally, we have had Kiwis get a RAT supervised by a pharmacist in NZ, and their medical certificate be accepted by Air NZ and Australian Government.

New Zealand states it can be supervised by a 'health professional' who must provide the medical certificate on their letterhead or with a stamp that confirms the supervisor's name, occupation, and employer. We would assume that a medical professional such as a nurse or pharmacist would be appropriate.

Luke H: If you have to transit a third country to arrive back into NZ how long is it possible to layover for without needing to do another pre-departure test?

Jen S: Hi Luke. Testing timeframes for returning to New Zealand (48 hours before departure) are based on the scheduled departure of your first international flight. So the good news is that as long as you remain airside during your transit, the transit time won't need to be factored in.

Sarah P: Hi Luke, this also applies if you choose to get a pre-departure RAT or LAMP test, just the timeframe would be "24 hours before the scheduled departure of your first international flight to New Zealand".

Robyn M: We want to travel to Mexico 26/12 but have to transit through USA and they need a test done within a day of travel. How do we do that when the day before is Xmas day? It may change by then but we want to sort flights in next few months but it looks too hard.

Stephanie H: I believe many large airports in the US offer pre-departure RAT testing within the airport itself, which would apply on Christmas Day as well, as long as there are international flights departing. A good one to check with a travel agent though!

Liz C: So the RAT test they advise to do on day 0-1 if we land late in the afternoon and travel directly home can we do the test effectively day 1?

Jen S: Hi Liz, yes you can take the arrival RAT test on either day 0 or 1 of arriving back to New Zealand.

Rosemary S: I am a dual NZ/Australian citizen and travel on my Australian passport (my NZ one has expired). Am I exempt from going into isolation?

Jen S: Hi Rosemary. Returning to New Zealand on an Australian passport under current border settings can be a bit tricky. You will need to provide proof you're an Australian citizen who usually resides in New Zealand and complete a 'Request to Travel' form on the Immigration New Zealand website.

If I'm completely honest - it would be much easier to renew your New Zealand passport and use this for your travel.

Nick H: Hi, my daughter is travelling to Sofia Bulgaria in Qatar airways via Adelaide Doha Turkey Sofia at the end of this month - she has been told no PCR test or RAT test - is this correct? Just want to make sure nothing goes wrong - thanks.

Sarah P: Hi Nick, if she travels from NZ to Bulgaria ( not leaving the airport during each transit), she should be classed as arriving from NZ, which is a 'Green' country according to Bulgaria. So, she doesn't need a test if she can present "documents which contain the same data as the EU digital certificate, such as a US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Vaccination Record Card".

We assume this means NZ Int. Vaccine pass is included. However, her 2nd/booster dose must have been 15 and 270 days ago.

Steve R: We are leaving on April 19th for an Australian vacation. As this is the day after Easter, could there be an issue with our pre-departure tests as we hear results are taking up to 6 days to be notified and the tests must be taken within 72 hours of departure (in our case Easter Sunday will be the test day, and testing venues are probably shut)?

Stephanie H: Private testing providers like Rako Science will have some testing sites open on public holidays. Their tests usually have a 24-hour turnaround time (depending on sample collection location). Rako says they are updating their website regularly and will have information about Easter opening hours available soon.