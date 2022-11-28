2023 travel tips, advice and hottest destinations from experts and industry insiders

Need some advice and inspiration for your 2023 travel plans? We called on our travel industry expert friends to help.

INTERNATIONAL

Bruce Poon Tip

What are the hottest destinations for 2023?

The most popular countries for Kiwis to book right now are Vietnam, Thailand, Peru, Egypt and Morocco. These destinations are all great value for money and culturally fascinating. It’s great to see Kiwis getting further away from home after such extended lockdowns.

We’re also expecting to see a strong comeback from Sri Lanka in 2023 following its economic crisis, and Turkey is also pacing well above average for previous years. Both these destinations are also amazing value for money, with strong community tourism elements which is a trend that continues to grow as travel returns for the better.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

Value for money with the economic uncertainty in the world. We’re seeing people looking for more meaningful travel experiences too – and taking more care to learn where their dollars are going following the pandemic pause. People had time to reflect and to also see the impact their dollars have on their own tourism economy as they turned to exploring their own backyard.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Book now! Prices are excellent with Cyber Sales and soon the January sales will be out too. Lock in your place, as travel is coming back fast, especially if you’re looking at Europe for next New Zealand winter. It’s always a good idea to have something to look forward to.

Bruce Poon Tip is the founder of G Adventures





Egypt is one of the top destinations for Kiwi travellers in 2023. Photo / Getty Images For Travel - Nov 29

Louise Levesque

What are the hottest destinations for 2023?

We’ve seen a dramatic increase in New Zealanders choosing to travel to Egypt – up some 31 per cent on pre-Covid travel. Those Kiwis who are exploring this once-in-a-lifetime destination are choosing to do so in style and luxury; we’ve seen a large increase in New Zealanders booking travel on Insight Vacations premium guided tours and Uniworld boutique river cruises.

The youth travel market is continuing to grow, with substantial amounts of Kiwis looking to travel to Greece. Contiki’s 11-day Greek Island Hopping tour is up 11 per cent for 2023 travel compared to pre-Covid travel.

Culture and history is playing a big part in where people are deciding to travel. We’re seeing an increased interest in Portugal because of this - a nation with a proud history, warm-hearted locals and soul-warming cuisine.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

Travellers are now ensuring that they make travel matter, by choosing to travel with companies that give back to local communities, and explore the lesser-known regions.

Because of increased airfares, travellers are choosing to go for longer periods of time – often booking more than one tour with us. We’re also seeing that whilst on trip, travellers are spending more on optional and additional excursions. This is great for the local and regional economies that tours visit.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Book early to get the date that you want, as trips are selling fast.

Louise Levesque is General Manager – Brand at The Travel Corporation





Borneo is a bit different to other Asian destinations but there's lots to see and do - beaches, orangutans, diving and nature. Photo / 123RF

Katrina Cole, Wendy Harrison, Antony Boomer, Paula Rhodes

What are the hottest destinations for 2023?

Some of the lesser discovered states of Australia, especially Tasmania, South Australia, and Western Australia. In Asia, Borneo is a bit different but there’s lots to see and do – beaches, orangutans, diving and nature. Japan and USA will also be big for Kiwis, as will bucket list destinations such as Africa, Antarctica, Peru, and the Galapagos Islands.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

Using a travel agent! To get the most out of using one, get an appointment, bring a bucket list and use their expertise. You will also receive 24/7 support whilst travelling.

Multi-generational family holidays are the hottest trend that we’ve seen emerging out of Covid-19. They are the most requested style of holiday we’re receiving. Families are travelling from different spots from around the world to simply be in one place, altogether.

Small group travel is also big – people want the safety net, but also don’t want to feel like they’re travelling with a large group.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Think of a budget then double it – travel is not cheap right now and the exchange rate makes things pricier. Perhaps think ahead to 2024 as an option to ensure you get what you want.

Cruises are getting full as there is limited capacity so to get the cabin you want, you need to book early - 2025 programmes for some cruise lines are already out.

We highly recommend customers download the app of the airline they’re travelling with. In the current climate there are a lot of schedule/time changes and some airlines do not communicate these changes to us within 72 hours of flight departure. The quickest way you will be notified of any changes is through their app. In addition, you can use the apps to check-in, select your seat, access your boarding pass, or manage your trip. You’ll also be able to stay up to date with alerts about check-in, departure gate, boarding time, baggage carousel and more.

Katrina Cole, Wendy Harrison, Antony Boomer and Paula Rhodes are consultants for House of Travel





Island hopping through the Greek Islands is a must-do, and one of the hot picks for travel in 2023. Photo / 123RF

Michael Middleton

What are the hottest destinations for 2023?

Europe is on everyone’s bucket list and is our best-selling destination, with the Greek Islands and Mediterranean a firm favourite. Island hopping through the Greek Islands is a must-do, getting to soak up late sunsets, sitting in seaside restaurants trying local cuisine and sipping cocktails make it the ideal getaway. The history in Europe is something Kiwis will have missed and whether it’s your first time to Europe or you are returning to a favourite city, you can’t help but be in awe at the architecture and history around every corner.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

Our range of new river and ocean cruise holiday packages are proving to be very popular with Kiwis, combining two cruises and in most cases, a scenic rail journey linking both. This allows cruisers to visit iconic cities along the Mediterranean coastline as well as the fabled towns and cities along Europe’s most stunning rivers. This is simply the best way to savour the abundance of history and culture in Europe, all while enjoying the comfort and luxury spoils offered by state-of-the-art vessels.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Lock in the exchange rate at your time of booking to secure any pricing changes. Cruising is something that is incredible value – taking you to multiple destinations over a short period of time so you do get to explore more and only unpack once. Many cruise lines also offer all-inclusive beverage packages making it an unbeatable holiday package when compared to a land-based holiday.

Michael Middleton is General Manager at MyCruises.co.nz





Disney Cruise ships will make their NZ and Australian debut in 2023. Photo / Matt Stroshane

Lizzie Brett

What are the hottest destinations for 2023?

Australia and the South Pacific are perfect for a short couple’s luxury getaway or an easy holiday with children. Australia appeals to a market who previously would have gone further afield for experiential travel but may be wanting something closer to home now – within one flight from New Zealand you can have a rainforest experience, desert trip, stay in a luxury lodge, go to a wellness retreat or view amazing wildlife.

Kiwis looking to travel further afield in 2023 say Canada, UK Europe and South America are a few of many hot spots they’re planning to visit. The expanse and natural beauty of Canada appeals to all outdoor adventurers, and its friendly, modern cities each have their own distinct personality.

If you’re an explorer, South America won’t disappoint. With a ton of natural beauty, lost empires and rich history, spend some time discovering and put this destination on your bucket list.

Small-ship luxury cruising is selling fast, as are exploration cruises. Family-friendly cruises are action-packed with activity options for young and old, and Disney Cruise is an exciting addition to our shores, arriving later in the year.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

With a couple of years of closed borders, Kiwis want to travel, and they want to travel now! With an increased cost to airfares during the last few months, they’re planning on longer duration holidays to maximise value and make their time away from home more memorable.

Kiwi travellers are more mindful of supporting local communities and ethical travel.

Safety protocols and cleanliness are also more important in our post-Covid world.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Airline seats fill up fast, so it’s very important to secure your preferred dates for travelling before you commit to tours and overseas cruise departures. Travel agents can give you all the tips and tricks for the destination you’re visiting, advising on everything from best local cafes to off-the-beaten-track places to visit.

Lizzie Brett is marketing manager NZ at helloworld





Taking out fifth place in this years Intrepid Travel Index, Moroccos popularity will continue to grow in 2023 as travellers seek out more adventurous destinations. Photo / Getty Images

Brett Mitchell

What are the hottest destinations for 2023?

Taking out fifth place in this year’s Intrepid Travel Index, Morocco’s popularity will continue to grow in 2023 as travellers seek out more adventurous destinations. From camel rides through the Sahara to saffron-spiced tagines, the intersection of history, culture and great food make Morocco a must-see destination.

As the continent that first closed its doors to travellers in 2020, Asia travel is back. While cult classics such as Japan and Vietnam will continue to see strong interest from New Zealand travellers, I anticipate South Korea will see exponential growth in 2023.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

As awareness around responsible travel grows, I expect the concept of undertourism will become more widely known among travellers. I think we’ll see people opting for more off-the beaten-track adventures in destinations where their dollars can have a positive impact on the communities they visit.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Travel is all about connecting with the people and places you visit, so wherever you go, look for opportunities to immerse yourself in culture and community. You’ll meet local people and develop a greater appreciation for the world around you.

Brett Mitchell is managing director of ANZ at Intrepid Travel





With the Kiwi dollar, Canada is far more affordable than its American neighbours and is a destination of choice all year-round. Photo / Getty Images For Travel - Nov 29

David Coombes

What are the hottest destinations for 2023?

Without a doubt, the top spot is Canada. Air Canada has recently returned to New Zealand offering great flight deals. With the Kiwi dollar, Canada is far more affordable than its American neighbours. It’s a destination of choice all year round, from skiing to city breaks, it isn’t bound by a season.

We are seeing an influx in enquiries for Tahiti. Many people don’t realise that it is only a 5-hour direct flight from Auckland making it an easy destination to get to. Tahiti has some of the most incredible resorts in the world, so it’s perfect for a holiday celebrating special occasions.

With the announcement of a direct flight to Denpasar, Bali is back. Our bookings have more than doubled for Bali holidays, and this will continue into next year.

Similarly, Emirates is bringing back its A380 fleet to New Zealand in December meaning that Dubai is even easier (and more luxurious than ever!) to get to. Fly direct for a high-end holiday or use it as a stopover holiday on the way to Europe.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

Fully inclusive packages have become very popular. People want to travel but they want ease, value and access to experiences they wouldn’t necessarily know about. These will only grow in supply as the demand continues. Expect to see some great deals with packages in 2023.

A top tip is to be flexible on destination – you may see a package for somewhere you would never have considered that can introduce you to something new. That is the beauty of a package – it’s all organised for you.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Our Corporate Traveller and FCM brands, who cater for business and corporate travel, have both grown exponentially since the borders opened. This shows that Kiwi businesses are sending staff overseas as a priority. What is interesting though is the rise of “Bleisure” travel, so if you are lucky enough to be sent overseas for business, talk to your manager about extending leave on either side and using it for a leisure holiday. You save money on flights and can help to maximise your holiday time.

Loyalty programmes are also becoming more popular as hotels compete for the booming travel industry. By prioritising staying in one chain, you can gather points which will get you extra benefits, free nights, and discounts. Plus, you can build a profile to make sure each stay caters to your needs like a room on a higher floor or any extra requirements you need.

If you want to do a multi-stop trip, you need an expert to help as each border has entry requirements that differ from each other. Unfortunately, it is still just a little more complicated to travel. So talk to an agent so they can advise you of everything you need to know, or book a tour where they will handle it on the ground for you.

David Coombes is Managing Director at Flight Centre NZ





Cook Islands is one of the top destinations for Kiwi travellers in 2023. Picture / Getty Images

Laura Houldsworth

What are the hottest destinations for 2023?

In our Booking.com 2023 Travel Predictions, landmarks or attractions that may have featured in your grandparents holiday photo albums or iconic retro films are making a comeback, with a significant majority of Kiwi travellers (86 per cent) intending to carve out travel experiences that relive the good ol’ days choosing nostalgic getaways.

Kiwis are opting to mostly stay within the region when travelling internationally, with Australia, Cook Islands and Fiji leading the top 5 most searched international destinations.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

We’re in a time of general upheaval, where war, rising inflation and urgent concerns about the climate crisis are changing the way Kiwis see the world.

Our predictions for next year reflect this and highlight that Kiwi travellers are adapting to changing times. More than half of New Zealanders (57 per cent) intend to prioritise value for money so they will be more financially-savvy with their itineraries - taking advantage of deals, hacks and smartly-timed travel. Kiwi travellers will look to extend their travel stays to stretch their budget, opting for one or two longer holidays instead of several short breaks.

Close to a third (32 per cent) of Kiwi travellers will also be looking for some escape from the stressors of everyday life, searching for ‘off-grid’ style holidays that allow them to switch off and experience the world with the bare necessities. We expect to see a rising demand for eco-friendly, earthly stays springing up to accommodate urban dwellers searching for simplicity in the great outdoors.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Don’t limit yourself! In 2023, nothing will be off-limits and everything is on the menu as we expect many Kiwi travellers to dive head-first into new travel adventures that could not be experienced during our lockdown years. Everyone is seeking to find the right balance in a world of contradictions.

Whether it’s taking delight in the discomfort zone, recentering the mind on a peace pilgrimage or going on a virtual voyage, our research reveals that more than half of Kiwis (57 per cent) will be looking forward to experiencing ‘out of comfort zone’ travel that pushes them to the limits. In the current climate where people are looking to approach how and where they spend their travel-dollars a little differently in the coming year, niche experiences that push travel escapades to the extreme and create unique long-lasting memories will be just the ticket.

Laura Houldsworth is Managing Director Asia Pacific for booking.com

NEW ZEALAND

If you need inspiration for 2023 holidays, how about a trip to Fiordland to explore by boat, kayak or on foot? Photo / Graham Dainty

Bjoern Spreitzer

What are the hottest destinations for 2023?

New Zealand is a hot destination for Kiwis and there’s still a lot to discover. Maybe a bespoke adventure with Wild Fiordland that invites you to explore majestic Fiordland by boat, kayak or walking? Or try out new eco-accommodation at Kumiko’s Guest House in Waipara, North Canterbury or the glamping experience Totally Tarawera close to Rotorua. The options for a great New Zealand holiday are unlimited.

Our research shows that 71 per cent of New Zealanders intend to take a holiday in New Zealand in the next 12 months, and lots of people have already booked which just goes to show Kiwis are keen to explore further.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

Research is showing that consumers are looking for meaningful travel, destinations and experiences where they can immerse themselves into the local culture as well as intimate experiences that allow them to feel as if they are discovering the real, authentic side of a destination.

While there are lots of reasons to travel around the world for this type of holiday, our unique Kiwi culture ticks these boxes too and brings people closer to communities and authentic experiences.

There’s also a bit of a desire to take a holiday specifically to improve health and wellness, and have a bit of peace to connect with nature. Personal growth means many things – it might be conquering a Great Walk, taking on the fear of adventure activities, or digging into new cuisines in a happening urban hotspot like Auckland or Wellington.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Don’t forget to keep exploring close to home! There are still lots of gems to be discovered for even the most “in-the-know” domestic traveller.

Kiwis should look for Qualmark businesses. Qualmark is New Zealand tourism’s official quality assurance organisation, providing a trusted guide to quality travel experiences in New Zealand.

Bjoern Spreitzer is General Manager New Zealand at Tourism New Zealand





Stewart Island is one of our expert's picks for 2023's top destinations. Photo / Great South

Stephen England-Hall

What are the hottest destinations in New Zealand for 2023?

I’d encourage Kiwis to head to the Unesco World Heritage Area of Fiordland, especially Doubtful Sound. Wildlife, waterfalls, digital detox and incomparable beauty await. If you’ve already explored Milford and Doubtful Sounds, then head to Stewart Island for a weekend or longer - stay at Stewart Island Lodge, head out on a wild kiwi encounter or explore the bird sanctuary of Ulva Island, and when you need a refresh, enjoy the beverages and menu at the local pub.

What trends will be making waves in the travel industry?

This is the first summer since 2019 without government Covid restrictions, open borders and international visitors. Everything in the arena of traveller behaviour is a little speculative at the moment. Travellers are seeing inflation affect airfares, fuel costs and accommodation, so it’s likely that this will affect how some people choose to travel in 2023 and where they might go. I reckon we are all trying to figure out how this will alter travel patterns, but it’s largely guesswork. We, like other operators and agencies, have intention insights – i.e. people are telling us how they intend to travel but that isn’t always consistent with what happens in reality. Ask us again in February and we will have some initial data on how things have evolved!

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the world in 2023?

Every day is a great day to explore Aotearoa New Zealand! Follow your interests but add in a few surprises and new experiences too. We live in a paradise of a country with many nature-based excursions available to us – from adrenaline-fuelled to relaxing immersion, we have it all.

Stephen England-Hall is CEO at RealNZ





The Hump Ridge Track is on its way to becoming a new Great Walk. Photo / Supplied

Tim Bamford

What are the hottest destinations on the Department of Conservation network for 2023?

For the more experienced and adventurous, I would suggest anywhere off the beaten track where you can truly enjoy the space, wildness and natural beauty of New Zealand under your own steam. Good spots for this include the Pouakai Circuit in Taranaki, Aotea Track on Aotea Great Barrier Island, Whirinaki Track on the East Coast, Northland’s Cape Brett Track, and Copland Track on the West Coast. I would also recommend the shorter trips on Heaphy Great Walk which offer an amazing opportunity to experience the stunning landscapes and higher standard of facilities on a Great Walk over one or two nights and with fewer people. You can also do Hump Ridge before it becomes a Great Walk.

For families or those with less outdoor experience, I would recommend Mt Somers (particularly the overnight trip to Woolshed Creek), Packhorse or Quail Island huts in Canterbury. For short walks, try Dawson Falls on Taranaki; Pūkaha Mount Bruce Wildlife Centre and Ship Creek on the West Coast. For cultural heritage, Kororipo Heritage Park and Ruapekapeka Pā in Northland, Arrowtown Chinese Settlement near Queenstown or any Tohu Whenua site.

Are there any trends you think will be changing the way travellers get about their backyard?

Slower, more mindful travel – not rushing from place to place, but immersing yourself and getting to know the communities, nature and heritage of an area. Bike trails are becoming more and more popular with domestic travellers – they blend the fitness and well-being benefits of being out in nature with sustainability and the chance to travel at a slower pace. Some great options are Otago Central Rail Trail, Timber Trail, Little River Rail Trail or Ohakune Old Coach Road.

What’s your biggest tip for Kiwi travellers wanting to explore the outdoors in 2023?

The one thing that can make or break a trip is to do your homework and prepare before heading out. Know what to take, read up on what awesome nature and heritage there is to discover out there, find out about side trips or local gems not to be missed. Ideally, you’d visit a local DOC visitor Centre where possible, but certainly check the DOC website and read up on the place you are planning to go. To keep you and your group safe, follow the Land Safety Code – in particular, pack well and check the weather beforehand.

Tim Bamford is Heritage and Visitors Director for Department of Conservation





The Alps to Ocean Trail from Aoraki-Mt Cook or Tekapo to Oamaru continues to capture lots of attention and interest. Photo / Mackenzie NZ

Phil Wyndham

Why are cycling holidays growing in popularity so much around the world?

The explosion of places you can enjoyably ride your bike has given people so many more choices. The e-bike has certainly made cycling more accessible. One of my most impressive guides, Rich Mortiboys, says there are two different types of people in this world; people who love e-bikes and people who are yet to ride one.

New Zealand’s Ngā Haerenga Great Rides currently has 23 trails and it feels like I read weekly about new proposed trails being developed or talked about. It’s so exciting to see the groundswell of support from the government and communities to build more world-class cycle trails. These trails will always connect stunning landscapes, and interesting remote rural communities, whilst never being too far from being able to enjoy nice meals and accommodation.

What are some of your favourite trails in New Zealand?

The Lake Dunstan and Roxburgh Gorge trail combo in Central Otago remains popular with Adventure South guests who love the unique sections of cantilevered trails around bluffs and the lake and river views. However, there is one trip which has received more attention than all others - the Kaikōura and Molesworth Back Country Cycle. This ride traverses Aotearoa’s largest back country station and spends two nights in the very comfortable and upgraded “shearers’ quarters”. The trip has all the essential elements for a ride - awesome trails, great accommodation, stunning remote vistas, tasty and nutritious food and an element of challenge, which will give a sense of achievement and accomplishment worth telling your friends about.

The Alps to Ocean Trail from Aoraki-Mt Cook or Tekapo to Ōamaru continues to capture lots of attention and interest. It has variety and being the longest Great Ride, it provides a true sense of journey from start to finish. With differing views and landscapes around every bend, perfect alpine views, blue lakes, fascinating geological formations and good food, wine and accommodation options, the Alps to Ocean is a clear winner which delivers on every aspect to the young and not so young, to the e-bike rider or those who prefer their bikes ‘unplugged’, and to the local or the international visitor.

The Old Ghost Road is an adventure along 85km of purpose-built mountain bike single track taking you up into the alpine environment, through gorges and endless forests while staying at comfortable backcountry huts. It is a challenging grade mountain bike trail so real skills and fitness are needed - so keep riding, build your fitness and maybe consider a skills clinic to make riding this world-class trail possible.

What are some of the hottest destinations around the world for cycling holidays in 2023?

Should you get a chance to go offshore for some riding, then Japan is my pick. The variety is staggering, from cycle paths and very quiet roads to urban rides and even an increasing number of mountain bike trails. The scenery and food in Japan are well known to most, yet the quiet rural roads and access to villages where time has stood still are often a surprise. Japan is the perfect country to ride through, allowing you to see and experience things more slowly and really come to understand the place. One cycling trip to Japan is never enough.

Phil Wyndham is General Manager at Adventure South NZ