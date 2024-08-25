15 of the best things to do in Lisbon

Belem Tower, a Unesco site, dates back to the 16th century. Photo / 123rf

2. Explore Jeronimos Monastery

Another Unesco World Heritage site, Jeronimos Monastery was built in the 1500s to commemorate Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama’s return from his voyage to India. The intricate carvings and grandiose design make it one of Lisbon’s most visited attractions, and da Gama is just one of many important historical figures to be entombed here. For a deeper dive into Portugal’s history, head to the nearby Archaeology Museum after your monastery visit, to see the country’s largest archaeological collection.

3. Ride the trams

The most famous of Lisbon’s historic tram routes is the #28, where photogenic vintage yellow carriages trundle through some of the city’s most charming neighbourhoods, including Graca, Alfama and Baixa. But because this scenic route has become so well-known, you’ll have to jostle for space with all the other tourists looking for the same experience. The trams come every 10 minutes, but waiting times in peak season can be up to two hours, especially if hopping on close to Alfama’s most famous sites like Castelo de Sao Jorge (St George’s Castle) and the cathedral. And unless you get a window seat, you won’t see much of the famous neighbourhoods you’re passing through anyway. For a quieter alternative that still lets you ride the famous yellow vintage tram cars, try routes 12, 15e, 18, 24, and 25 – you’ll be transported to lesser explored parts of the city, but still just as pretty.

The Jeronimos Monastery was built to commemorate Vasco da Gama's voyage. Photo / 123rf

4. Wander the Alfama District

The Alfama district is Lisbon’s oldest neighbourhood, characterised by its narrow, winding streets and alleyways, best explored on foot if you’re fit and able to walk up hills and lots of steps. Landmarks like Castelo de Sao Jorge boast some of the most impressive panoramic views of the city. Visit Alfama in the evening and dine at one of the many restaurants that host fado performances over dinner. Fado is the Unesco-listed mournful, haunting traditional music of Portugal said to have originated in Alfama and is usually performed by a classical guitarist and female singer.

The cityscape of Lisbon.

5. Discover the MAAT

First opened in 2016, the Museum of Art, Architecture, and Technology (MAAT) is a contemporary cultural hub located along the Tagus River. Its striking architecture, by British architect Amanda Levete, and diverse contemporary art exhibitions make it a must-visit for art and design enthusiasts, and a good place to cool off and take a break from the sun if visiting in the height of summer. The museum’s rooftop offers stunning views of the river and the city, and if you need refreshments, you can visit either the on-site casual cafe, or fine-dining restaurant.

6. Shop and refuel at the LX Factory

This former industrial complex has been transformed into a vibrant cultural space, popular with locals as well as tourists. LX Factory houses boutiques, restaurants, and art galleries and is a great place to spend an afternoon exploring, shopping and taking a break over a meal and glass of Portuguese wine.

7. Relax at a miradouro

Lisbon is known for its miradouro, or viewpoints, which offer breathtaking panoramas of the city. Some of the best include Miradouro da Senhora do Monte, Miradouro de Santa Catarina, and Miradouro da Graca. These spots are perfect for relaxing and taking in the beauty of Lisbon’s red-tiled rooftops and the Tagus River, especially at sunset.

Whether you're here for a short stay or an extended visit, these 15 highlights will help you make the most of Lisbon. Photo / 123rf

8. Visit the Oceanario de Lisboa

The Lisbon Oceanarium is one of the largest aquariums in Europe and a fantastic destination for families. It features a vast array of marine life, including sharks, rays, and colourful fish, as well birds such as puffins and penguins. The central tank, designed to resemble the open ocean, is particularly impressive. If you’re travelling with young children try and time your visit for the first Sunday of the month, so you can attend the Fado for Babies concert, where a traditional fado group performs with the central aquarium as the backdrop. Children must be 4 or younger; tickets cost €54 ($98) for two adults and one child and include a visit to the Oceanarium after the concert, book in advance.

The Oceanario de Lisboa is one of Europe's largest aquariums. Photo / Unsplash

9. Enjoy the nightlife in Bairro Alto

Bairro Alto is Lisbon’s nightlife hub, with the city’s highest concentration of bars and clubs. The narrow streets come alive at night, offering a vibrant atmosphere for those with the stamina to stay up late. Venues cater to all musical tastes and in summer, the action spills out onto the streets, making for one big party atmosphere. For something a little more sedate, you’ll find a more relaxed vibe in Graca and Alfama.

10. Take a day trip to Sintra

Just a short train ride from Lisbon, Sintra is a fairytale town nestled in lush green hills. It’s home to stunning palaces, including the colourful Pena Palace and the intriguing Quinta da Regaleira. Trains leave central Lisbon regularly but travellers with mobility issues or who aren’t keen to walk long distances should note it’s a 20 minute walk from the station to Sintra’s main town, and almost an hour’s walk to Pena Palace. For a more accessible day trip, book a guided tour that takes you there by coach (many cruise lines’ shore excursions will include a trip to Sintra). Choose a tour that arrives at Sintra early in the day – roads quickly get clogged with traffic, especially on weekends.

Pena Palace, located in Sintra, Portugal, is a colourful and picturesque castle that stands atop a hill in the Sintra Mountains. Photo / Unsplash

11. Stroll along the Tagus River

The riverside area of Lisbon is perfect for a leisurely walk, or a bike/e-scooter ride. Start at Praca do Comercio, a grand square that opens onto the river, and continue along the waterfront promenade, passing several notable landmarks, including the Cais das Colunas – a pier with two regal-looking columns and marble steps, once the main entrance for nobility and dignitaries arriving to the city. The waterfront path stretches all the way to Belem, passing the MAAT, the Oceanarium, and the Monument of the Discoveries.

12. Visit the National Tile Museum

Lisbon is famous for its beautiful azulejos (tiles), and the National Tile Museum is dedicated to this unique art form. Housed in a former convent, the museum showcases a vast collection of tiles dating from the 15th century to present day.

13. Taste the local cuisine

Lisbon’s culinary scene is a delightful mix of traditional and contemporary flavours. Local specialties include bacalhau a bras (salted cod), grilled sardines, cozido a portuguesa (Portuguese stew), and of course pastel de nata. It can be hard narrowing down which of the city’s thousands of restaurants to visit, but Time Out Market allows you to experience some of the best all under one roof. This vibrant food hall sits next to one of the city’s fresh produce markets and houses outpost restaurants for some of Lisbon’s top chefs. Check the Time Out Market website in advance for details of cooking classes, workshops and live music events.

Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg custard tart pastry. Photo / Unsplash

14. Shop at the Feira da Ladra

Feira da Ladra, Lisbon’s famous flea market, is a treasure trove of antiques, vintage items, and unique souvenirs. Held every Tuesday and Saturday in the Alfama district, behind the monastery of São Vicente de Fora, it’s a great place to hunt for bargains and soak up the local atmosphere. When you’ve had your fill of shopping, visit the nearby National Pantheon, a beautiful former church dating back to 1692. Climb to the viewing platform around the Pantheon’s dome for stunning views of the city and across the Tagus River.

Feira da Ladra is a historic flea market in Lisbon's Alfama district. Photo / 123rf

15. Do it all with a tour

If you’re short on time or want someone else to do all the hard work of getting you around the city, there’s a range of tours featuring different modes of transport to choose from. Take a classic hop-on, hop-off bus, a vintage tram, tuk-tuk, segway or a guided food tour on foot. If you’re feeling energetic, an e-bike tour is a fantastic way to cover a lot of ground in a short space of time. I took an afternoon tour with Lisboa Autentica (booked via Airbnb Experiences), and guide Xavier took us to parts of the city I would never have discovered on my own. A Lisbon local, he gave expert tips and insider info, as well as useful warnings about how to avoid some of the tourist traps that might otherwise befall visitors.

TOP TIPS

A 24-hour Metro ticket costs €6.80 and gives you unlimited travel on the Carrais (tram) and Metro (subway) network, allowing you to easily whiz around the city. Ticket machines have instructions in English, and if you’ve travelled on the London Underground or Paris Metro, you’ll have no problem following the network maps.

A Lisboa Card, ordered online and exchanged for a physical card once you arrive in Lisbon, is a great option for tourists. For just €27 for 24 hours, €44 for 48 hours and €54 for 72 hours, it offers unlimited travel on public transport, access to 26 museums, monuments and Unesco World Heritage Sites, and deals/discounts on tours, shopping and nightlife. See lisboacard.org for more information

Getting there

Lisbon was the embarkation and disembarkation point of my cruise on Silversea’s Silver Ray. I booked an extra night’s accommodation at the end of the trip and had 36 hours to experience as much of the city as I could. Highly recommended.

Stephanie Holmes travelled as a guest of Silversea but paid her own way for the extended stay in Lisbon. The above recommendations are her own.