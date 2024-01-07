Some of the world's beaches exist in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines. Photo / Getty Images

Let’s take a journey around the globe to discover the world’s best beaches. These beauties aren’t solely golden getaways, but destinations brimming with charm and beauty. Buckle up, we’re chasing the sun.

Maldives for a private escape in paradise

The Maldives are adorned with private island resorts sitting atop delicate white sands. As soon as your feet hit the beach, you’ll be transported to a world where azure meets emerald and trying to resist swims in the crystalline water proves futile. It’s also a paradise revered by divers, home to vivid coral reefs teeming with diverse marine life.

Opulent overwater villas blend seamlessly with the idyllic surroundings. Far from the maddening crowd, you are treated to impeccable service and mesmerising sunsets only accentuate the Maldives’ obvious beauty.

Overwater villas on the tropical lagoon, Maldives islands.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia, to dive into picture-perfect tropical waters

As if pulled straight from a painting, Bora Bora invites you to lounge in a luxurious overwater bungalow with the turquoise lagoon stretching out endlessly before you. Against the backdrop of soft, powdery white sand and lush tropical foliage, the majestic peak of Mount Otemanu adds an extra touch of magic to the scenery.

The island is a gem for adventurers and tranquility seekers alike with unparalleled snorkelling and diving opportunities. All this serenity makes Bora Bora a haven that washes away all worldly worries.

As if pulled straight from a painting, the beaches in Bora Bora, French Polynesia are picture-perfect. Photo / 123rf

Tulum, Mexico, for a blend of sun, sea, and ancient secrets

Tulum enchants with its natural beauty and historical richness. Beautiful white sandy beaches meet the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea, making for an exotic coastal journey. Tulum’s charm, however, lies in its remarkable Mayan ruins perched atop a cliff overlooking the sea.

As night falls, Tulum comes alive with a vibrant nightlife scene. Dine on fresh seafood dishes and traditional Mexican flavours.

Tulum, Mexico. Photo / Unsplash

El Nido, Philippines, for lesser-known island gems and velvet sands

Tucked away on Palawan Island’s northern tip, El Nido is a breathtaking tropical oasis. Remote islands and lagoons, each a hidden gem, boast powdery white sands that feel like velvet under your feet. The Bacuit Archipelago is like no other, full of landscapes that you’ll want to discover before all your travel buddies.

Sunsets paint the sky and reflect off the shimmering waters, creating captivating views. The rich Filipino cuisine and the hospitality of the local community beautifully complement the natural charm of El Nido.

Bali, Indonesia, for spiritual soothing

Bali, with its gorgeous coastlines and charming culture, is a tropical escape that has something for everyone. The golden sands of Bali’s beaches, kissed by the sun and a gentle ocean breeze, cater to different preferences and activities. From the bustling Seminyak, where you can ride the waves and soak up the atmosphere, to the serene Nusa Dua, where relaxation and luxury take centre stage.

The spiritual side of Bali is always palpable, with countless yoga retreats, wellness centres, and holistic healing practices that provide a rejuvenating experience for the mind, body, and soul.

Diamond Beach, Nusa Penida is one of the most gorgeous white sand beaches in Bali, Indonesia. Photo / Unsplash

Fiji for your picture-perfect cultural escape

Fiji’s beaches, especially in the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands, are difficult to fault. Uncover natural coves, palm-fringed shores, and coral reefs just waiting to be explored. The warm waters are a snorkeller’s dream, teeming with colourful coral gardens that create a vibrant underwater spectacle. Fiji is not only a beach lover’s dream but also a cultural treasure trove. The Fijian people, known for their warmth, welcome visitors with open arms, sharing their traditions and time-honoured cuisine. Whether you’re unwinding in luxurious resorts or basking in the serenity of your private island escape, Fiji provides an unmatched setting.

Castaway Island, a four-star hideaway in Fiji's Mamanuca island group. Photo / Supplied

The Whitsundays, Australia, to uncover natural beauty famed the world over

The Whitsundays offer pristine beaches and vibrant marine life. This part of Australia enjoys year-round pleasant weather, with temperatures ranging from 23c to 30C degrees throughout. Composed of 74 islands on the beautiful tropical coast of Queensland, it’s the iconic Whitehaven Beach that’s best known for its pure white silica sand and crystal-clear waters. If you want more adventure adventurous experiences, the Great Barrier Reef awaits - an unmissable destination for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts.

Australia's Whitehaven Beach is well-known for its pure white silica sand and crystal-clear water. Photo / Getty Images

Phi Phi Islands, Thailand, for exotic adventures in the Andaman sea

The Phi Phi Islands are part of an archipelago nestled in the Andaman Sea. Hidden coves, secluded beaches, and panoramic viewpoints are highlights in these exotic islands. With towering limestone cliffs, verdant jungles, and clear turquoise waters, the Phi Phi Islands are certainly a good-looking bunch. The underwater world offers a rich marine scene for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts, immersing visitors in colourful coral gardens and a diverse array of sea life. Evenings in the Phi Phi Islands are equally enchanting, as the setting sun paints the sky in shades of pink and orange, creating a mesmerising backdrop against the sea.

Mahe Island, Seychelles, where pristine beaches meet lush mountains

Mahe Island, the largest island in the Seychelles, is a combination of pristine beaches and mountainous landscapes. The island’s breathtaking biodiversity extends from land to underwater, promising snorkelling adventures amid vibrant marine life. The coastal areas provide a tranquil haven with beautiful beaches lapped by turquoise waters. Venture inland, and you’ll find lush, green mountains and natural parks, home to many unique species. Mahe Island is not only a place to unwind on the beach but also a destination for hiking and exploring the Seychelles’ rich biodiversity.

The Seychelles is where pristine beaches meet lush mountains. Photo / Simon Dannhauer

Zanzibar, Tanzania, for a taste of culture and coastlines

Zanzibar, an archipelago off the coast of Tanzania, offers a world of breathtaking landscapes, cultural richness, and genuine Swahili hospitality. Here, pristine white-sand beaches meet the shimmering Indian Ocean. Zanzibar’s cultural allure lies in Stone Town, a Unesco World Heritage site, with its winding alleys, bustling markets, and historical landmarks showcasing a blend of Arabic, African, and European influences. Traditional dhow boats sail in the harbour as the sun sets, and the scent of exotic spices fills the air. The unique mixture of beautiful beaches, rich history, and cultural diversity makes Zanzibar a truly enchanting destination.