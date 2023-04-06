Why are Crocs trending?

Crocs are making a comeback. Here's why they're cool again.

Over the past few years, Crocs has managed to retain its reputation for being a comfortable and functional footwear option, while simultaneously establishing a prominent presence in the world of high fashion.

Crocs’ association with renowned fashion labels like Balenciaga in 2017 has elevated their status to the forefront of avant-garde fashion. Despite the constant evolution of fashion fads, Crocs’ unapologetically unconventional and fashionable style has sustained its popularity for several years.

Crocs offer a noteworthy feature of customisation, enabling you to design a pair that is unique to you. With an extensive range of colours and jibbitz charms to choose from, you can showcase your individuality and create a personalised look that sets you apart from the rest. Crocs’ surprising popularity can also be attributed to people’s need for comfort in their daily lives, especially with the fast-paced modern lifestyle that has many seeking an escape from the constant hustle and bustle.

This trend has been embraced by fashion icons such as Heidi Klum and popular musicians like Post Malone, who have been spotted wearing Crocs at a variety of occasions, from red-carpet events to casual errands.

The latest Croc designs may challenge your original reservations about the brand. With a range of platform options, understated colours, and chain-style jibbitz that can elevate any pair of Crocs to a work-appropriate level, you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Below are some of the most stylish and trendy Croc designs that have caught our attention and are sure to impress.

Classic Clog Yellow - $79

Classic Platform Clog - Now $129

Crocs Jibbitz double chain 5 pack - Now $33

Mega Crush Clog Chai- $159

Classic Clog Pink - $87

Crocs jibbitz flower power 5 pack - $44

