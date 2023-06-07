The best flat shoes for commuting in

Our favourite trending flats to wear for to work and everywhere in between. Photo / Getty

Discover the Perfect Work Shoes for Women: Combining Comfort and Style for a Polished Look.

In the post-pandemic era, our approach to various aspects of life has undergone a significant transformation, including our work routines and attire. Gone are the days when women feel compelled to wear heels every day, as comfort has become a top priority. However, this doesn’t mean we’re compromising on style. We want work shoes that not only take us to our destination but also complement our professional outfits.

Say goodbye to sore feet and hello to comfortable flats that will keep you cosy from morning to night. These flats possess a delightful charm that effortlessly enhances even the most basic ensemble, yet they remain versatile enough to effortlessly match the majority of items in your wardrobe. While heels and sandals have their appeal, the ultimate combination of coverage and comfort lies within these chic flats. We’ve curated the perfect collection of the most cushioned and snug styles available, ranging from sneakers and flats to combat boots.

Continue reading to explore our handpicked selection of the best commuting shoes that will make the commute to work more enjoyable.

Sneakers:

When it comes to comfort, support, and style, sneakers effortlessly check all the boxes for your commute and office attire. Embracing a pair of sleek sneakers can elevate your work look to new levels of chic. On the other hand, a sturdy pair of sneakers add a touch of confidence and versatility when paired with wide-leg trousers.

Veja Campo Womens - $269

Puma Mayze Thrifted Womens - Now $59.99

New Balance 480 - $169

Flats:

Who said commuter shoes have to compromise on style to deliver comfort? From adorable loafers to graceful ballet flats, there is an abundance of charming, preppy options that seamlessly blend both comfort and style.

Carletta Flats Black - $74

Stanford Loafers Black - $88

Elated Flats Almond Patent- $94

Flat Boots:

Another accessible look is the elevated combat-style boot. It presents a fashion-forward yet approachable appearance. The ongoing winter boot trend has gained significant momentum and has made a noteworthy resurgence. Notably, there is now an extensive selection of streamlined versions available, specifically designed to seamlessly integrate into professional wardrobes. Moreover, these boots prioritize comfort, support, and practicality, ensuring they cater to the demands of the workplace.

Douglas Boots Black- $111

ITNO Chain Boot - $179

Alice In The Eve Bobbi Chelsea Boots - $129

