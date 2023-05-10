The 8 best men’s hoodies and sweatshirts to buy this season

Our favourite trending mens hoodies for every preference and budget

Looking for the ultimate balance of style and comfort? Look no further than the best hoodies for men! There’s nothing quite like slipping into a perfectly crafted sweatshirt and feeling the cosy embrace of true comfort.

If you’re still clinging onto worn-out sweatshirts from the past or have yet to treat yourself to a new hoodie in a while, it’s time to level up. If you’re seeking a fresh, fashionable hoodie to add to your collection look no further. Our top picks boast softness, quality and unparalleled comfort.

If you’re on the lookout for the latest addition to your wardrobe or want to stay updated with the latest fashion trends, you’ve come to the right place. Continue reading to discover our top picks for the top trending hoodies in style this season.

Swoosh Fleece Half Zip Hoodie - $169

Looking for a cosy and casual addition to your wardrobe? Check out this Nike Swoosh hoodie! Made with super soft fleece and a roomy fit, it’s perfect for lounging around or running errands in style. Trust us, you won’t want to take it off. Buy now

Stussy Fire Dice 50-50 Hoodie - $139

Are you ready to turn up the heat on your winter wardrobe? Look no further than the Fire Dice 50-50 hoodie! With fun graphics, adjustable drawstrings and ribbed cuffs, this hoodie is the perfect addition to your chilly weather wardrobe. Buy Now

Champion Base Hoodie - $109

Step up your staples with this men’s Base green hoodie from Champion. This classic hoodie is sure to become a staple in your seasonal lineup. Buy Now

Majestic NY Yankees Hoodie - $159

Why settle for boring streetwear when you can step up your game with Majestic’s NY Yankees hoodie? Buy now

Reebok Big Stacked Logo Hoodie - $90

Experience the perfect blend of sporty style and unparalleled comfort with this men’s Reebok hoodie. Buy Now

Dickies Collegiate 66 Hoodie - $112

The ultimate style statement is the men’s Dickies pullover hoodie, proudly showcasing the iconic Collegiate 66 logo. This chocolate brown hoodie is a perfect blend of fashion and comfort. Buy Now

Experience timeless comfort and style with this blue crewneck - the ultimate winter essential! This sweatshirt boasts a classic cut that’s both versatile and cosy. Buy Now

Thrills Wings Of Glory Slouch Pull-On Hood - $109

The Thrills’ Wings Of Glory Slouch Pull-On hood strikes a perfect balance between simplicity and a touch of edginess, and we absolutely love it. Buy Now

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.)