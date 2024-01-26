Summer is almost over, and preparing for your children’s upcoming school year might be on your mind. You’d want to give them the best supplies to make studying more exciting. But looking for top-quality stationery, lunchboxes, water bottles and backpacks at an affordable price doesn’t have to be stressful. We’ve curated a handpicked selection to help you. With unbeatable prices and many options, you can conveniently shop online and find everything your child needs to kickstart the school year. Discover the best back-to-school deals on Amazon and make this transition a breeze for you and your little ones.
Must-have colouring supplies
- Crayola clicks retractable art markers $28.52
- Texta nylorite coloured markers $2.22
- BIC kids couleur felt tip colouring pens $15.60
- BIC kids plastidecor colouring crayons $20.29
- Honeysticks pure beeswax crayons $22.95
- Crayon (Anywhere, Anytime Art) colouring book $21.48
- Stabilo Boss Original highlighter $17.71
- BIC Brite liner grip highlighter $7.99
Top-selling stationery
- Elmers liquid PVA glue $3.66
- UHU solvent-free carded glue stick $2.88
- Scotch removable magic tape $8.06
- Faber-Castell dust-free eraser $2.61
- Derwent Academy visual art diary $6.04
- Faber-Castell junior triangular graphite pencil HB $3.51
- Faber-Castell graphite pencil 1111 HB $4.13
- Derwent manual helical desktop sharpener $18.96
- BIC Velocity mechanical pencil with eraser $4.03
- Columbia Cadet lead pencil round HB $6.13
- Faber-Castell grip 2001 triangular graphite pencils $11.37
- Faber-Castell document proof fine pen $24.01
Best lunchboxes on Amazon
Stylish school bags for your kids
Reliable water bottles
Top tech for school
- TI scientific calculator TI-30XB $29.27
- Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling wireless headphones $491.63
- Logitech MK270R wireless keyboard and mouse combo $35.55
- Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop $1,908.18
- Kindle (2022 release) $187.14
- Epson EcoTank ET-2810 multifunction printer $614.73
- Staedtler Noris jumbo digital stylus $48.01
Essential clothes
- Bonds baby classic cuff Socks $7.69
- The Children’s Place boys’ uniform pull-on chino cargo pants $16.26 - $42.10
- Champion kids script hoodie $39.90
- Disney boys cars 3pk training pants and 4pk underwear $33.17 - $40.59
- Kids crew socks rainbow $10.29 - $25.98
- HUE women’s flat knit knee-high sock $45.29
- Girls knee-high socks $13.45 - $33.18
- C9 Champion girls’ performance capri leggings $23.52 - $24.17
Top picks for shoes
- Stride Rite unisex-child Claire Xw-K $89.30
- Nautica girls’ classic Mary Jane Oxford school shoe $65.07 - $73.53
- GEOX $98.60 - $122.17
- Nerteo toddler running shoes $48.29 - $76.61
- Skechers unisex child jumpsters $51.63 - $216.14
- ZCOINS boy girl roller shoes with light flashing wheels $61.99
- Crocs unisex kids classic clog K $54.89 - $71.99
Frequently asked questions
How do I track my order on Amazon?
The tracking information for your orders are in the order details. They may have separate delivery dates and tracking information if you ordered multiple items.
Can I get same-day deliveries?
Same-day deliveries are only available for Prime and paid orders in select postcodes in metro Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.
How to pick the best school bag?
When choosing a school bag for your child, prioritize spaciousness, durability, and organizational features. Look for bags that provide ample space to accommodate their books, binders, and other essentials.
What should I look for when buying lunchboxes?
Choosing the right lunchbox and water bottle can significantly improve your child’s recess experience. Opt for lunchboxes that are convenient to pack and easy to clean, saving you time and effort.
*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.