Steal the trending look: Zendaya’s Coachella outfit for less

Zendaya. Photo / Frazer Harrison

Ever since her Disney days, Zendaya has been a revered fashion icon. With her recent success on screen in popular films such as Euphoria, The Greatest Showman and Dune, fans were thrilled to see her surprise appearance at Coachella, where she joined Labrinth on stage.

Whether she’s gracing the red carpet or the streets, Zendaya’s outfits are always highly anticipated. She has quickly become one of the most talked-about stars at award shows, with her head-turning looks constantly going viral on social media.

Zendaya is known for her bold fashion choices, and her strong sense of self is always reflected in her wardrobe. She seems to be able to pull off any look with ease, and her appearance at Coachella was no exception. She captivated the audience while wearing a charming tie-front pink mini dress paired with a casual white tank and statement knee-high boots.

If you want to steal her trending style for less, keep reading to see our affordable favourites.

The Outfit:

Zendaya emerged on stage at Coachella day two during Labrinth’s performance as a nod to his work on the Euphoria soundtrack. She wore a cute pink dress layered over a classic white tank top. The outfit had a carefree and playful vibe that perfectly suited the Coachella atmosphere.

Emily Maxi Dress Gin Fizz Pink - $99

Adori Mini Dress Pink - $83

The 91 Tank - $19.99

The Accessories:

Knee-high boots are trending, and Zendaya rocked a pair of edgy lace-up knee-highs that contrasted her cute aesthetic. To complete her look she added large silver hoops. Here are our favourite alternatives to help you emulate her style.

Murino Boots Black - $109

Roc Lash Boots - $302

Large Hoop Earrings - $24

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)