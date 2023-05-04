Steal the trending look: Margot Robbie’s Met Gala 2023 look

Margot Robbie 2023 Met Gala. Photo / Jeff Kravitz

From her leading roles in Babylon and Barbie to the steps of the 2023 Met Gala as a Chanel Ambassador, Australian actress Margot Robbie is a Hollywood icon.

Margot’s outfit for the Met Gala was nothing short of show-stopping. The dress code this year simply read “In honour of Karl”, leaving it up to the stars and their stylists to honour the late designer in their own way. The Oscar-nominated star nailed the theme by wearing a stunning black Chanel gown, designed by Lagerfeld himself during his tenure with the fashion house. She revealed in an interview with Vogue that the dress was originally worn by supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1993, but it was remade for Margot.

The gown featured a see-through corset with gold detailing, which she paired with square gold earrings, two delicate rings and a simple yet elegant blowout. Margot expressed her excitement about the dress and the event, telling Vogue, “I feel great in it”.

If you loved her look keep reading to see how you can recreate her style for less.

The Dress:

Margot looked absolutely breathtaking in a high-fashion rendition of the timeless black dress. The design boasted a sweetheart neckline and a lengthy sash that extended to the front of the transparent corset. The sheer midsection of the gown served as a prominent feature. Check out our top picks for affordable alternatives to Margot’s unforgettable dress.

Perrie Mesh Corset Maxi Dress In Black - $129

Abeila Midi Dress Black - $93

Earrings:

To complement her look, Margot added a stylish pair of square-shaped gold earrings, which added a delicate touch of glamour and refinement without overshadowing her attire’s sophisticated simplicity.

Riri Earrings Gold - $28

Haisley Hoop Earrings In Gold - $19.95

Makeup:

Margot chose to pair her subtle blowout with a fresh, clean makeup look that exuded a girl-next-door vibe. She kept her eye makeup minimal and opted for a flattering peachy nude lip colour along with a light blush. Check out our top picks for affordable peachy nude lip products that can help you achieve a similar look.

Clinique Even Better Pop Lip Colour Subtle - $51

MCoBeauty HIGH SHINE Gloss Peachy Nude Peachy Nude - $15

