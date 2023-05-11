Steal the trending look: Katy Perry’s Coronation outfit for less

Katy Perry attends King Charles III’s Coronation wearing lilac Vivienne Westwood. Photo / Gareth Cattermole

Katy Perry’s presence at the Coronation has generated significant buzz. People have been particularly fascinated by her unconventional outfits.

Engaged to Orlando Bloom, who hails from Kent, Perry has previously collaborated with the King through The British-Asian Trust, a charity founded by Charles during his time as the Prince of Wales.

For the royal event, Perry sought the expertise of Vivienne Westwood’s ateliers to fashion a lilac jacket with short sleeves and a matching skirt, using a soft leatherette sourced from the house’s archives. To infuse a touch of British eccentricity into her ensemble, the singer adorned herself with a silk flower on her lapel and a striking headpiece. She completed her look with a pearl handbag, elbow-length gloves, and a three-row pearl bas relief choker.

The outfit:

Katy made a memorable impression at the Coronation with her lilac two-piece ensemble. If you’re looking to recreate her captivating look, we’ve curated a collection of our top trending purple pieces.

Bellbrook Top Lilac - $60

Camelia Purple Midi Skirt - $69.99

Michelle Oversized Plunge Neck Button Up Blazer In Purple - $119

Accessories:

To complete her elegant ensemble, Katy opted for adorable pale pointed-toe pumps and a timeless pearl choker-style necklace. If you’re inspired by her refined style, we’ve handpicked our favourite accessories for you to consider.

Therapy Shania Heels In Lilac - $119

Ionna Heels In White Patent - $89

Ivie Trending In Nude - $84

Neverfall Necklace Gold - $32

Marthessa Necklace - Layered Faux Pearl Choker In Pearl - $34.99

