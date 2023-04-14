Steal the trending look: Kate Hudson’s outfit for less

Kate Hudson attends New York Fashion Week. Photo / Gotham

Kate Hudson rose to fame in the acting world, but she has also made a significant mark in the fashion industry, proving that she’s a true force to be reckoned with. She is an icon in every sense, and her fashion-forward approach continues to inspire and leave a lasting impression on fans worldwide.

From the front row of Fashion Week to her successful athleisure brand, Hudson has been a prominent figure in the fashion world for years. Her iconic gold dress from “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days” remains a classic and has even resurfaced on social media, thanks to TikTok. From extravagant gowns to empowering pantsuits, Hudson never fails to keep everyone anticipating her next move.

The Michael Kors fashion show at New York Fashion Week was graced by the stunning presence of Kate Hudson, who caused a stir with her impeccable sense of style. She wore a mesmerising black two-piece outfit, comprising of a halter-neck bandeau-style top and a maxi skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit. To add to her elegance, she paired the outfit with a sleek black blazer and pointed pumps, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion sense.

Keep reading to find out how to recreate this iconic look on a budget.

The oversized blazer

Kate effortlessly drapes an oversized blazer over her shoulders. An oversized blazer is a perfect staple to bring any look together. Whether you’re dressing up for a formal work event or going out for a night on the town, this versatile blazer can imbue your look with a sense of elegance and refinement.

Lioness Wyoming Blazer Black - $98

The classic black set

The little black dress is undoubtedly a familiar concept to you. However, a timeless black ensemble is a close contender in the style department. If you pair a stylish black crop top with a sophisticated black maxi skirt, you’ll achieve a polished and well-coordinated look similar to Kate’s stunning appearance at New York Fashion Week.

Subtitled Ivy Wrap Linen Tiered Skirt Black - $96

Karalle Set Black - $110

JGR AND STONE Kaia Crop Top - Now $52

The Elegant Shoe

Kate wows in classic pointed pumps that add the perfect finishing touch to complete her sleek and refined look. Here are our favourite affordable pointed pumps.

RAID Neima block heeled shoes in black - Now $57

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)