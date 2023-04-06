Steal the trending look: Bella Hadid’s outfit for less

Bella Hadid. Photo / Daniele Venturelli

Model Bella Hadid has undoubtedly made her mark on the fashion industry, and 2023 is no exception.

It’s no surprise that Lyst’s Year in Fashion 2022 report crowned her as the ‘Power Dresser of the Year’. Her fashion choices seem to resonate deeply with the masses, as anything she wears turns into an instant hit. She continued her reign in 2023 by commanding attention during Paris Fashion Week by walking in an impressive 10 shows, including top names like Balenciaga, Victoria Beckham, and Miu Miu.

Bella’s outfits tend to have a distinctively nostalgic feel, ranging from early-2000s vintage to ‘90s-inspired pieces. Her fashion sense is undeniably unique, and her influence on the industry is nothing short of remarkable. With her unique style and undeniable influence, Bella has certainly secured her place as a fashion icon.

Continue reading to discover how you can replicate one of her unforgettable looks.

The Button-Down Shirt:

The button-down shirt exudes an air of understated elegance and possesses an ageless quality, yet it continues to emanate a captivating allure. It has caught our attention how fashion icons and chic individuals are putting their own unique spin on this essential clothing item.

Lioness Boyfriend Shirt Blue - $87

The Straight Leg Jeans:

Bella looks effortlessly chic in her choice of classic straight-leg jeans, which elegantly accentuate her figure. Her preference for a black wash creates a sleek and sophisticated look. If you’re searching for similarly fashionable and versatile straight-leg jeans to add to your wardrobe, we’ve curated a selection of our top picks for you to consider.

Loose Straight Jean in Black - $59

A Brand Carrie Jean - Now $119

The Accessories:

Bella enhances her casual outfit with the inclusion of bold and striking statement sunglasses, as well as a statement belt to accentuate her waistline. Additionally, she infuses a hint of vintage charm by incorporating oval-shaped glasses, adding a retro vibe to her outfit. Here are some affordable accessory options we love!

Eastern Boots Black - $76

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses - $64

Salde Belt Black / Gold - $33

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)