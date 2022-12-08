Six must read books: the best summer reads for 2022

Best Summer Reads/ Getty

Whether your summer plans involve unwinding on the beach, travelling, camping or all of the above, chances are they include a book, or six.

With the extra time on your hands, there’s nothing better than picking up a book and being instantly transported and mesmerised by it. Maybe you’re the kind of person who picks your books based on the weather, and a summer read is your blissful escape.

But if you’re not into fiction fear not, our list includes a little something for everyone. From new novels and memoirs to wellness, romances, and thrillers, we’ve rounded up a few of the best summer reads for 2022.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin - $26

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is elevated and invigorated, set in a world of creativity and centred around video games, and love. Two young but inspired misfits find each other and the art they fabricate alters their lives in ways they never imagined possible. Buy now





Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? By Dr Julie Smith - $32

Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before is a mental health handbook filled with secrets from the therapy room. The author, Dr Julie Smith, provides helpful advice in a warm and easy-going style. These bite-sized entries address managing anxiety, dealing with criticism, and battling low mood. It then delves into the mindset adjustments needed to build self-confidence, find motivation, and learn how to forgive yourself. Buy Now

I’m Glad My Mom Died By Jenette McCurdy- $41

I’m Glad My Mom Died is a refreshingly candid memoir by Jenette McCurdy, former Nickelodeon child star, who creates an impressive balance between heartbreaking and hilarious. She opens up about self-image, eating disorders, addiction, and a complex relationship with her overbearing mother Buy Now

Curious Habits By Luke Mathers - $36

Curious Habits is an entertaining, thought-provoking and judgement-free exploration into why we as humans do the things we do. The book examines habit changes to help you create a more fulfilling life. This is the perfect book to consider before deciding on those all-important New Years’ resolutions. Buy Now

Just Like Home By Sarah Gailey - $50

Just Like Home is a gripping, gothic thriller, centred around a young woman who reluctantly returns to her childhood home to care for her sick mother. The only catch is that the house is filled with reminders of her late serial killer father. To add insult to injury, the snooping artist living in the guesthouse, may or may not be responsible for the mysterious notes around the house written in the dead father’s handwriting. Buy Now





Where The Crawdads Sing By Delia Owens- $25

Where The Crawdads Sing is a coming-of-age murder mystery that everyone is still talking about - and even if you’ve already seen the film, the novel is a must-read. The gripping first chapter will have you hooked, and the twists will leave you guessing until the end. Buy Now



