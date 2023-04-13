Six candles under $30 that smell expensive

Must have candles under $30 in 2023

Lighting an aesthetically pleasing candle is a powerful form of self-care. It can help you relax, reduce stress, purify the air and create the perfect atmosphere for any occasion.

Whether you want to unwind after a long day, enhance your meditation practice, or elevate your self-care routine, a scented candle can provide the perfect solution. As we move into the cooler months of the year, with the sun setting earlier and the days growing shorter, there’s no better time to embrace the cosy, hygge lifestyle. Imagine slipping into your favourite pair of warm, snug pyjamas, snuggling up with a soft blanket, and basking in the warm, inviting glow of a comforting candle. The flickering light creates an effortless, effortless atmosphere of comfort, luxury, or tranquillity in any room.

We’ve carefully curated a selection of scents, each designed to transport you to a different state of mind. From fragrant florals that evoke a fresh spring morning to hints of spice that conjure images of cosy autumn nights, there’s a scent for every mood and occasion. And the best part? Each candle is $30 or less, so you can indulge without breaking the bank.

Maison & Muse Scented Candle Guava & Elderflower - $27

With up to 75 hours of burn time, the generously sized candle is crafted from natural soy and infused with a blend of succulent guava and aromatic elderflower berries. Buy Now

Glow Lab Scented Candle Rhubarb & Wild Orchid - Now $20

Indulge in a fruity and floral blend that’s guaranteed to put you in a state of relaxation. Plus it’s big enough to help get you through those colder months. Buy Now

Glasshouse A Tahaa Affair Candle - $25.99

Treat your senses to the iconic scent of Glasshouse, a fragrance that has become synonymous with luxury and elegance. Inspired by the warm and inviting ambience of a Peter Alexander store, this exquisite aroma infuses your home with a cosy and indulgent atmosphere that’s simply irresistible. Buy Now

Circa Sea Salt & Vanilla Candle - $19.99

There’s a reason vanilla is a classic scent that never goes out of style! When paired with other scents, especially sea salt, the sweet and warm fragrance of vanilla takes on a whole new level of indulgence. Buy Now

Glasshouse The Hamptons Candle - $25.99

Experience the heavenly scent of freshly laundered sheets straight out of the dryer with this exquisite candle. Its aroma perfectly emulates the feeling of clean, providing your home with a sense of freshness and purity that’s comforting and inviting. Buy Now

Amoura: Luxury Fragrant Candle - Wild Raspberry & Macaroon - $24.99

Pamper your senses with the aroma of Raspberry & Macaroon infused in this luxurious fragrant candle. Let the sweet and delightful fragrance transport you to a world of blissful relaxation. Buy Now

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.