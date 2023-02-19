Must-have LEGO house plants for people who prefer more low maintenance decor

Must have LEGO botanicals

Lego has become a very real form of house decor, with their Creator and Botanical Collections offering everything from plants to flowers and even wall art!

Let’s face it - keeping houseplants alive is an art. Even if you’ve accidentally killed a few houseplants in the past, you’ll love these little green wonders that won’t wilt or wither no matter how much neglect they receive. You can place them in the darkest corner of your home and forget about them for months, and they’ll still look as fresh and vibrant as the day you brought them home. And the best part? You’ll get to indulge your inner child and play with Lego, but with a sophisticated and stylish twist.

So whether you’re a seasoned Lego enthusiast or a newbie looking for a fun hobby, Lego’s home decor is the ultimate way to add a touch of creativity and tranquillity to your home. Keep scrolling to see our favourite releases so far.

LEGO Creator Orchid - $109

Get ready to channel your inner builder and bring some blooming beauty into your home with the Lego Orchid Create a stunning and meditative project for your home. Every element of the Lego Orchid is carefully crafted to look just like the real thing.

The kit captures the intricate and beautiful details of orchid flowers, with twisty vines adorned with pink and white blossoms, complete with a couple of roots branching out of the pot.

LEGO Creator Succulents - $99

Bring a touch of greenery to your home with this Lego succulent garden, featuring nine individual plants based on real succulents! Each plant comes in its own square planter, which can be secured together for a tidy geometric display, or separated into singles to decorate different areas of your home.

So get your creative juices flowing, enjoy a mindful building experience, and create a beautiful and long-lasting succulent display!

LEGO Botanical Collection Wildflower Bouquet - $99

Indulge your inner creative spirit and delight your senses by fashioning a one-of-a-kind Lego bouquet. With limitless possibilities for petal and leaf placement, stem length variations, and diverse flower combinations, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Discover the joy of customising a truly unique creation that's sure to leave a lasting impression. Try it now and experience the joy of crafting your very own Lego bouquet!

LEGO Botanical Collection Dried Flower Centrepiece - $109

Create an eye-catching and hassle-free home decor piece with the Lego Dried Flower Centrepiece. This kit features a lovely assortment of dried flowers that showcase the warm, rich, and vibrant colours of fall.

Once completed, the centrepiece can be used as a striking table decoration or hung on the wall as a unique floral display. Enjoy the beauty of this long-lasting creation without the need for any maintenance.

LEGO Floral Wall Art - $119

Lego floral wall art is the perfect way to bring vibrant colours and a touch of botanical beauty to your home decor! With endless design options, you can let your creativity soar and create a stunning flower motif that is uniquely yours.

This kit is not only a fun and engaging activity, but it also provides a zen-like experience as you assemble each piece and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of creating something beautiful with your hands.

