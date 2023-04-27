Must-have autumn activewear

Autumn staples perfect to wear inside and outside of the gym. Photo / Getty

Autumn staples perfect to wear inside and outside of the gym. Photo / Getty

Whether you’re hitting the gym daily or just love a minimalistic approach to dressing, quality activewear basics are a must. When shopping for the best autumn workout gear, keep in mind that layering and fabric are crucial.

To nail the perfect autumn activewear look, prioritise comfort with a hint of style to keep you looking polished and put together throughout the colder months. From high-waisted tights to half-zip jumpers, we’ve curated a list of our favourite cold weather-appropriate activewear pieces you should consider adding to your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to discover our top picks for trendy workout wear that will inspire you to stay active during the autumn season.

Leggings

Whether you’re into simple black staple leggings or a fun pop of colour, you can never go wrong with a quality pair of leggings. From gym attire to brunch attire we’ve compiled a list of our favourites.

Adidas Techfit Tights - $80

Under Armour Branded Tights - $85

Subtitled Full-Length Rib Leggings Cobalt Blue - $75

Seamless Rib Full Length Tight - Now $38

Tops:

Functional workout tops can also be stylish and cute. Whether you need a long-sleeve crop for your yoga class or a half-zip jumper for your commute, we’ve curated a list of our favourite autumn workout tops and crops.

Subtitled Long Sleeve Rib Crop Top - $65

Cotton On Body Active Rib Tank Top - Now $15

Adidas Ribbed Crop Top - $55

Half Zip Active Jumper - $64

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)



