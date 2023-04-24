The best Mother’s Day gifts for under $60

The best Mother's Day gifts that are affordable yet thoughtful

Looking for the ideal Mother’s Day gift is supposed to be fun, but it can be tricky when you’re on a budget. That’s why we have curated a list of gifts that cater to every kind of Mum out there, from the creative and artsy to the self-care enthusiasts and the bookworms.

Whether she’s a fan of self-care and relaxation, getting crafty and creative, or cooking up a storm in the kitchen, we’ve got you covered. From luxurious diffusers and indulgent chocolates to inspiring cookbooks and pottery-making sets, our handpicked selection has something for everyone, without breaking the bank!

So show your love and appreciation with one of our favourite gifts under $60, carefully curated to make this Mother’s Day extra special.

For the Mum who loves self-care

Maison & Muse Diffuser Blackberry & Vanilla - $27

Deutz Sparkling Rose - $27

Revomax Drink Bottle - $54

Simply Essential: Quick Dry Hair Turban - $24

Whittaker’s Chocolates Hazelnut Pods - $20

For the Mum who loves reading

Nostrana by Bri Dimattina - $44.99

Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover - $23.99

8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty - $30.99

For the Mum who loves crafts

Creative Studio Paint By Number Watercolor Set Tropical - $25

Craft Maker Deluxe Pottery - $38

Mad Millie: Handcrafted Gin Kit - $59.99

(*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.)




