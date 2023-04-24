Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Selection

The best Mother’s Day gifts for under $60

By Bianca Steyn
2 mins to read
The best Mother's Day gifts that are affordable yet thoughtful

The best Mother's Day gifts that are affordable yet thoughtful

Looking for the ideal Mother’s Day gift is supposed to be fun, but it can be tricky when you’re on a budget. That’s why we have curated a list of gifts that cater to every kind of Mum out there, from the creative and artsy to the self-care enthusiasts and the bookworms.

Whether she’s a fan of self-care and relaxation, getting crafty and creative, or cooking up a storm in the kitchen, we’ve got you covered. From luxurious diffusers and indulgent chocolates to inspiring cookbooks and pottery-making sets, our handpicked selection has something for everyone, without breaking the bank!

So show your love and appreciation with one of our favourite gifts under $60, carefully curated to make this Mother’s Day extra special.

For the Mum who loves self-care

Maison & Muse Diffuser Blackberry & Vanilla - $27

Deutz Sparkling Rose - $27

Revomax Drink Bottle - $54

Simply Essential: Quick Dry Hair Turban - $24

Whittaker’s Chocolates Hazelnut Pods - $20

For the Mum who loves reading

Nostrana by Bri Dimattina - $44.99

Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover - $23.99

8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty - $30.99

For the Mum who loves crafts

Creative Studio Paint By Number Watercolor Set Tropical - $25

Craft Maker Deluxe Pottery - $38

Mad Millie: Handcrafted Gin Kit - $59.99

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Latest from The Selection