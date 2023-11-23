Make every day better with these Black Friday must-buys. Photo / 123RF

Black Friday is here, and with it come unbeatable deals on items for your everyday life. From skincare to relaxation and grooming, these daily must-haves ensure an upgraded lifestyle at wallet-friendly prices.

NIVEA SUN UV Face Shine Control Face Sunscreen SPF50 - $8.48

Protect your skin from the sun’s harsh rays with NIVEA’s sunscreen. Its hydrating cream offers a mattifying effect that absorbs excess oil, leaving your skin feeling light and non-greasy. Plus, the UVA/UVB protection helps combat premature aging.

VRAIKO ECLIPSE Gua Sha Facial Tool- $51.13

The VRAIKO ECLIPSE facial tool not only aids product absorption but also promotes lymphatic drainage and muscle relaxation. Crafted from natural Bian Stone, the sleek black design exudes elegance while offering a spa-like experience in the comfort of your home.

Renpho Electric Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager- $68.17

If you’re looking to unwind after a long day, this massager is for you. Its deep-kneading nodes simulate a professional massage, targeting sore muscles in your neck, back, and beyond. The added heat function provides soothing relief, making it a perfect wellness gift for your loved ones this holiday season.

Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser- $241.82

Take charge of your oral health with the Waterpik Ultra Professional Flosser. Clinically proven to be more effective than traditional flossing, it removes plaque and promotes gum health. Ideal for individuals with dental implants or dental work, this device ensures a refreshing and clean mouth every day.

Philips Multigroom Series 5000 11-in-1 Trimmer- $98.86

For precise grooming control, the Philips Multigroom Series 5000 is your go-to tool. With multiple attachments and DualCut Technology, achieve your desired style effortlessly. Its long-lasting battery ensures uninterrupted grooming sessions.

ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser- $48.17

Transform your environment with the ASAKUKI oil diffuser. With its smart Wi-Fi technology, you can control the device via an app or integrate it with Alexa for convenience. Create a relaxing atmosphere with customisable light settings and a large water capacity for extended use.

L’OR Barista Sublime Compact Coffee Machine- $89.77

Indulge in the perfect cup of coffee with the L’OR Barista Sublime Compact Coffee Machine. Compatible with Nespresso capsules, it offers the choice to brew two espressos simultaneously or adjust the coffee length to suit your taste.

*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.