Live shopping takes the e-commerce world by storm: How brands are revolutionising online shopping

Live shopping is an innovative way for retailers in New Zealand to keep up with the times and offer an innovative approach to brand exposure.

This phenomenon is essentially online shopping in real-time, allowing retailers to feature and showcase their products through a live video feed and giving customers the chance to order, ask questions, and receive feedback on the spot. It’s the ultimate shopping experience, with all the convenience of online shopping but with the added excitement of real-time interaction.

In the highly competitive e-commerce landscape live shopping provides a unique opportunity for retailers to stand out by interacting with customers on a more personal and relatable level. Traditional retail channels saw a large shift following the Covid-19 pandemic. With the accelerating growth of online shopping, live shopping has become an essential tool for retailers to implement innovation, encourage sales and increase brand exposure.

Although the trend is relatively new in New Zealand, it is gaining momentum, and some smaller retailers have already begun embracing live shopping on social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook with promising results. Retailers are already starting to see the potential advantages of live shopping implementation, such as increased brand engagement, higher conversion rates, and enhanced customer loyalty. According to a recent report by McKinsey & Company, live shopping has the potential to transform the retail industry, with estimates indicating that it could become a $300 billion market by 2025.

Live shopping provides a comprehensive offering that isn’t just limited to fashion or beauty products, in fact it can be applied to a wide range of industries. From cooking demos for food and beverage retailers to product launches and technical support for electronic retailers, the options for live shopping concepts are endless.

The key is to create an immersive and exciting experience that keeps customers coming back for more. To succeed in this exciting new world of live shopping, retailers need to provide top-quality content, engage with their audience in real-time, and build trust. That’s where The Selection live shopping experience comes in.

Our lively and engaging host Mike Puru takes the audience on an unforgettable journey through the world of live shopping. With interactive features like audience polls, live chats, and thrilling prize draws you’ll be fully immersed in the action from start to finish. Each event is carefully curated to showcase a range of exclusive deals from top-tier advertisers, featuring only the best products and services on the market.