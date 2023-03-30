Easter gift ideas for all ages

Great Easter gift ideas for everyone

Easter is just around the corner, and with it comes the beloved tradition of filling baskets with eggs, candy, and toys for children. But let’s be real, nobody wants to give or receive the same old stuff every year! It’s time to shake things up and get creative with your Easter baskets.

If you’re planning an Easter egg hunt, we’ve got you covered with some awesome prize ideas that are sure to delight you. And when it comes to the baskets themselves, don’t be afraid to go all out with personalised decorations and carefully chosen gifts tailored to your loved ones.

Whether you’re shopping for little ones, teens, or friends and family, we’ve rounded up a bunch of options to help keep Easter exciting. And for those with dietary restrictions, fear not! We’ve considered the need for dairy-free and non-confectionery options, so you can still create a basket full of joy without compromising on values.

From traditional eggs to toys and books, our list of favourite Easter ideas is sure to inspire your inner Easter bunny.

LEGO Creator White Rabbit - $30.99

Jellycat Tulip Bunny - $45

Sweet William Dairy Free Hollow Chocolate Easter Egg - $19.99

Peter Rabbit My First Little Library Boxed Set - $15

Hatchimals Sibling Pack - $15.99

Cadbury Creme Hollow Egg & Mini Eggs - Now $10

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Hearts - Now $12

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)