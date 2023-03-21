Cool kitchen essentials to make your kitchen more aesthetic and organised on a budget

Kitchen decor essentials for a cool-looking kitchen. Photo/ Getty

When it comes to creating the perfect kitchen, it’s not just about practicality - having a well-organised and aesthetically pleasing space is equally important!

After all, the kitchen is often considered the heart of the home and is a place where we spend a significant amount of time cooking, entertaining, and enjoying meals with loved ones. It makes sense that we want our kitchen to be a space that not only functions well but also looks great.

Achieving the perfect balance between practicality and aesthetics can be challenging, especially when it comes to selecting kitchen essentials. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there, ranging from the latest and greatest tools to affordable yet clever and creative utensils and gadgets that can elevate your kitchen experience without breaking the bank.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of our favourite kitchen essentials that not only perform well but also add a touch of style and practicality to any kitchen space. So whether you’re looking to update your current set-up or starting from scratch, our carefully curated lineup of gadgets and appliances for any budget will help you achieve a more aesthetically pleasing and functional space.

Keep reading to explore our recommendations and find the perfect staples for your kitchen.

OTE Retro Style Electric Smoothie Blender Cream - On Sale Now $36 (RRP 149)

Nespresso Rotating Capsule Rack Black - $28.99

Matryoshkas Measuring Cups - $24

Casa Barista Classic 3-Cup Aluminium Espresso Maker - $24.99

3-Tier Round Rotating Spice Rack Black - $42

Ovela 2 Tier Dish Drainer Rack With Cutlery Holder - $49

OTOTO Ninja Board and Knife Set - $49.99

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)